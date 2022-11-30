Daisy Hoppens Stylish London Wedding Featured 3 Custom Dresses and Fries Carts





Daisy Hoppen and Vincent Gilberts meet – cute reads like a Richard Curtis movie script. Our newly single British heroine, who runs her own fashion PR firm, has just moved to a flat overlooking Highbury Fields in North London when the pandemic hits. Disappointed that her Carrie Bradshaw-inspired dream of cocktails and dating is on hiatus, and determined not to let Covid get her down, she decides to take a few laps in the park every morning before work. Meanwhile, our hero Vincent Gilbert is a 64-year-old Frenchman and cybersecurity expert who does daily dawn tours of the same park. Every morning at 7:15 a.m., they pass each other running. After a few weeks, Vincent offers a smile as Daisy runs past. She thinks he’s cute, if a little weird. I thought he was just friendly, or he was gay, or married without marriage, she recalls. One morning in August 2020, Vincent stops Daisy, introduces himself, and informs her that she’s not wearing the right kind of sneakers. (These were non-performance New Balance sneakers, but Daisy is more comfortable running the doors of fashion shows for clients like Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard and Rejina Pyo than marathons.) They chat and end up having a few coffees, as anything more glamorous is banned due to UK social distancing rules. It was a time when you couldn’t even hug your family, so the very idea of ​​sitting on a park bench seemed so Pride and Prejudice, recalls Daisy. The other old-fashioned element? Vincent, being a cybersecurity geek, didn’t have a digital fingerprint. There was no way to track him digitally, not a single social media account, Daisy said. I didn’t know anything about him until we started meeting in person and then exchanged numbers. They dated for several months, until a proposal arrived over Easter weekend, when the pair were spending time with friends in Bath. I was eating a Magnum ice cream in between moaning that I didn’t want to go up the hill, then I looked down and he was on one knee speaking French, Daisy said. It was a huge surprise. Gilbert had consulted Hoppens’ sister Mimi, director of jewelry and watches at Dover Street Market, before the proposal, and presented Daisy with an 18e-century, William Welstead rose cut diamond ring. I’ve always thought Williams jewelry was impeccable, says Daisy. It was breathtaking. And I felt really, really, really happy.

