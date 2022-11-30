Feature Dooms Alleged Trade Dress Protection – Trademark

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld a summary judgment of non-infringement in a business attire suit, finding that the business attire was functional and the award of attorney’s fees, as diminished by the district court, was appropriate. Pocket Plus, LLC vs. Pike Brands, LLCCase No. 21-3414 (8th Cir. Nov. 15, 2022) (LandsMelloy, Erickson, JJ.)

Since 2009, Pocket Plus has sold vertically oriented pouches that attach to the waist or belt to carry water bottles, cell phones, and other small items. Pike Brands, d/b/a Running Buddy, began selling similar pouches in 2012 and introduced a vertical version in 2015. In 2021, Pocket Plus sent cease and desist letters to Running Buddy, then a sued for commercial apparel violation under Iowa common law and Lanham law. Running Buddy sought summary judgment, arguing that Pocket Plus’ trade dress was not copyrightable. Running Buddy also threatened penalties under Rule 11 due to the weakness of the case. After winning summary judgment, Running Buddy decided to recover attorney’s fees, which the district court partially awarded. Both parties appealed, with Pocket Plus challenging the grant of summary judgment and both parties challenging the amount of attorneys’ fees.

The Eighth Circuit began by noting that the question of validity was complicated by Pocket Plus’ shifting explanation of what its business presentation has been, explaining that its “definition has evolved throughout the litigation”, becoming more and more detailed. Ultimately, the Court held that whichever definition prevailed, the result was the same.

Addressing the finding of non-infringement, the Eighth Circuit set out the relevant legal principles, explaining that to prove infringement, a plaintiff must show that its trade dress is non-functional and distinctive and that a lack of protection may confuse customers. The Court explained that it must consider the trade dress as a whole and not as individual elements and determine whether the features are protectable “arbitrary embellishments” or simply essential to the use of the product. In this case, Pocket Plus never registered its trade dress and therefore did not benefit from a presumption of non-functionality. Pocket Plus argued that its vertical orientation and over-the-hip design were non-functional since competitors made the pouches differently and the packaging artwork also made the sales presentation non-functional. The Court was not persuaded, holding that each characteristic mentioned by the plaintiff was intended to “affect [the

pouch’s] suitability for carrying objects”, making each characteristic essential to the objective and therefore functional. Because the Court found functionality, it upheld non-infringement without addressing the other requirements.

The Eighth Circuit then considered attorneys’ fees. Under Lanham law, a court may, at its discretion, award attorneys’ fees to the prevailing party, but only in “exceptional cases” after “considering all of the circumstances”. Pocket Plus argued that this case was not “exceptional” while Running Buddy argued that the district court abused its discretion by awarding only a portion of attorneys’ fees.

The Eighth Circuit addressed both exceptionality and awarded amount, in turn. To be “exceptional”, a case must be objectively unreasonable, motivated by ill will, or frivolous. The Court noted Pocket Plus’ weak litigation position, as evidenced by facts on record that contradicted the assertions in Pocket Plus’ arguments. Additionally, the Court noted that Pocket Plus’s cease and desist letters were problematically vague and that its changing definition of business presentation was costing Running Buddy time and money. The Court therefore agreed that this case was exceptional.

Regarding the amount of attorneys’ fees, the Eighth Circuit explained that for an award to be appropriate, the amount must be “reasonable.” The Court also noted that “behavior of the winning party” can be a mitigating factor. While disagreeing with the District Court that Running Buddy’s unsubstantiated threat of penalties under Rule 11 was “baseless and intended to harass,” the Court nevertheless held that the threat of sanctions was relevant. Additionally, Pocket Plus’ changing definition only affected a portion of Running Buddy’s overall defense. Accordingly, the Court upheld the finding of exception and the amount of attorney’s fees.

Practical note: A party alleging trade dress infringement should consider the strength of its non-functionality arguments, especially if it is not federally registered. On the other hand, defendants seeking attorneys’ fees in “exceptional” cases should be aware that their own conduct may affect the award, which is not an all-or-nothing remedy.

