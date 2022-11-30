Albanians celebrate inclusion of traditional costume on UNESCO list – EURACTIV.com





A traditional Albanian piece of clothing, the xhubleta has been declared World Intangible Cultural Heritage and therefore protected by UNESCO, according to Culture Minister Elva Margariti. The xhubleta is and is traditionally worn by women in the highlands of the country, with a history dating back 4000 years. It is bell-shaped with an accent at the back and hangs from the shoulders with two straps. As a rule, the skirt has 13-17 stripes and is made of wool. Traditionally, single women wore white while married women wore black. “The Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage has just unanimously approved the declaration of Jubleta and its teaching as part of the list of intangible cultural heritage under the protection of UNESCO,” said Margariti of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Preservation of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Held in Morocco. “A treasure which, in the haste of time, was in danger of being lost day by day, but we must not allow Jubleta to remain simply a relic of the past, and by being included in this list it will have the support not only of our institutions, but now also international”, specifies the Minister. She explained that the request was first made in 2019 after realizing the tradition was dying out. Mass emigration and internal migration have depopulated the mountainous areas where the item is traditionally worn. Xhubleta is the second element of Albanian origin to appear on the list after isopolophony, a type of Albanian folk music from the south of the country and some northern regions. Music of this type has no musical instruments and instead includes two-, three-, or four-part voices that harmonize and intertwine. Two-part songs are usually sung by women, while four-part songs are the most complex. Margariti also announced that four other nominations are being prepared for UNESCO, including the traditional dance of the Tropoje region, the tradition of livestock migration in transhumance, the epic of the Kreshniks and the work of photographer Marubi. “We are also preparing the Epic of the Kreshniks, the dance of Tropoja, transhumance, the tradition of cattle migration and Marubi. These are big jobs that you cannot do alone. It needs many experts and many collaborators; it definitely needs a lot of funding,” she said. (Alice Taylor | EURACTIV.com)

