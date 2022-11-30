Annual Fashion Show Seeking Runway Models – Iowa State Daily

One of the largest student-run fashion shows in the nation is being planned by a committee of Iowa State students. The Fashion Show is a venue where the Apparel, Merchandising and Design (AMD) program showcases its work.

The AMD program offers training in the textile and apparel industry as well as design. Product development, marketing and production are key aspects of this program.

It gives design students the opportunity to show off the work they’ve worked on throughout their college career, especially their senior collection, said Liv Makeever, AMD Managerial and Senior Producer.

With Makeevers’ focus on merchandising, it’s lucky she has a big event to put on her resume.

In addition to student designers, The Fashion Show also partners with a guest designer. Currently, finding a theme and a partner company to match is the primary task of outreach producers. In the past, Patagonia, Vans and Urban Outfitters have been included.

On the day of the show, they present their collections as a kind of intermission or at the start of the second half of the show, said Abby Ashbacher, outreach producer and senior AMD. This also goes through the models we have chosen. This is a good opportunity for models, because they can not only model student design clothes, but also our guest designer’s brand clothes.

Along with Makeever and Ashbacher, the planning committee is made up of AMD seniors Julia Tighe and Audrey McMillan, as well as education consultant Sarah Bennett-George. Students joined as freshmen, working their way up to producer positions. Since August, they have been meeting regularly to plan the show.

It’s just a great opportunity to get some real-world experience within our major, and I think it’s the most rewarding thing to do,” Ashbacher said.

The models are currently being cast, and it’s not too late to Register. The last day for auditions is Thursday and time slots are still available. The casting does not discriminate against gender expression or body type; the only requirements are to wear tight clothes, heels, natural hair and make-up. Modeling judges base their casting on the models’ confidence, poise and walk on the runway.

We talk to our designers to see what kinds of clothes they make, Makeever said. Different size ranges, gender presentation, they want to see in their line.

Once the templates are selected, the designers choose the templates they want to use. Here, they make models try on the clothes that will be presented on the catwalk.

Makeever described the day of the show as organized chaos, as there are three committees, production, design and model, all working behind the scenes in separate sections. The DJs, animators and guest creators are also installed in this space before the show.

You definitely have to have a passion for it to spend so much time thinking about it so early on, said outreach producer Tighe. We certainly all have that passion and loved our experience with The Fashion Show as a whole.

The fashion show, an annual event, will take place on April 15, 2023 at Stephens Auditorium. The team expects around 2,000 guests to attend and the event will be streamed live on YouTube.