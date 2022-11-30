Wednesday’s dance was very mother of her

I sat humbly for most of my school prom. Of course, there was the occasional shoulder shimmy here and there. This awkward two-step swing with my friends (you know that one). But like many anxious and debilitating 16-year-olds, I would have rather died than be caught breaking it in front of my teachers.

But not Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). Wednesday finds the dangerous pit of a high school dance floor and sees a window of opportunity. She spots the prying eyes of her teachers and sees the audience stuck in nosebleed seats begging for a look. She is Halloween is the girl but she is first a dancer and then passionate about gothic.

SEE ALSO: ‘Wednesday’ review: How Tim Burton is transforming teen TV with Wednesday Addams



If you have seen the fourth episode of by Netflix Wednesday , you probably know the scene I’m referring to. The nearly three-minute dance routine near the end of the episode sees Wednesday absolutely dominate her school dance floor and make it a stage for her own solo show.

While his choreography is a magnetic spectacle worthy of applause, it’s also a treasure chest of Easter eggs and 80s homages. Thanks to Ortega’s personal choreography process that drew on treasure troves of 1980s dance footage and research to build Wednesday’s routine.

The 80s were a prime time for Halloween bops and gothic goodness.



Credit: Screenshots, from left to right: Netflix / YouTube

While some remember the totally tubular decade of Cyndi Lauper and Tina Turner, others remember the 80s for its burgeoning subculture scene where goths became trendsetters and misfits made music. musical mayhem. Much of Wednesday’s routine involved Ortega drawing inspiration stock footage of goths dancing in clubs and making music on their Friday nights. Ortega’s list of Gothic gods includes Siouxsie Sioux, Lene Lovich, and Denis Lavant, along with “Rich Man’s Frug” by Bob Fosse adding a pinch of 60s swing to his routine.

The 80s was also a time when Halloween tunes entered the club and Wednesday’s dance number is arguably a giant homage to the latter. Of “Someone is watching me” by Rockwell at “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr., to the most famous, “Thriller” of Michael Jackson, the 80s gave us what today constitutes the majority of Spotify’s Halloween playlist, and no decade has been able to replicate its Halloween goes pop the spirit of the times.

Wednesday’s dance number is a rich homage to an ’80s club scene that’s as synthetic as it is spooky.



Performed at the school’s Rave’N, Wednesday’s dance number is a rich homage to an ’80s club scene that was as synth as it was spooky. His routine breaks out devilishly with fragrant tributes for the best Halloween of the decade, marrying “Thriller” with Dracula, and serving all sorts of camp, gothic reality. As in Jackson’s zombie groove, we see Wednesday make a similar gesture, hands up, claws side by side. A zombie neck tilt turned human. A shoulder shimmy paired with swing arms that move up and down. And an all-encompassing, seamless embodiment of everything essential to an ’80s Halloween music video.

Ortega’s choreography is also a multi-layered performance, as she simultaneously performs the backstage lyrics. “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. The song, another 80s hit about a teenager who turns into a monster (suits the show’s mystery plot), allows Wednesday to embody the creature, being called to the dance floor to a beat of synth at a time, dive in and out of frame and jump where you least expect it. The 80s are so good that I’m sure if you changed the stage song to one of the decade’s Halloween hits, you’d be fine.

All our Wednesdays are great dancers.



Credit: Left to right: Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock / Netflix / Melinda Sue Gordon/Orion/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Alongside its homage to the 80s, Wednesday’s dance number radiates with a fun, wink and you’ll miss it. The split-second dance move sees Wednesday replicate another famous dance routine given to us by our first Wednesday on-screen, Lisa Loring, from the 60s TV series The Addams Family Show. You might know this from GIFs and memes, but way back when, in a 1966 episode, Wednesday taught Lurch (Ted Cassidy) how to dance and the rest was Friday night GIF history.

The episode, “Lurch’s Great Romance”, presents Wednesday (Loring) Lurch’s teaching “The Drew”. A 60s jive swing that is adorably endearing. “You don’t want her to think you’re square, do you?” Wednesday asks dragging her feet. Ortega brilliantly includes The Drew in a touching tribute – rewatch the prom scene and see if you can nab his quick Easter egg, it’s well worth it.

Another famous Wednesday, Christina Ricci (who returns to Netflix Wednesday in a brilliant role as the professor of herbalism, Mrs. Thornhill), was also an absolute dancing queen in the 1991 film, The Addams Family, where she spectacularly waltzes with her cousin, Lumpy Addams, to Uncle Fester’s Celebration Ball. Ricci hilariously keeps a straight face while whistling, despite being on the verge of catapulting himself into the air any moment. And while Ortega may not have included a Wednesday waltz in his routine, Ricci’s lavish dancing legacy lives on. With all of our Wednesdays, past and present, being queens of the night and painting every dance floor with their name.

The Addams are Latin and love to dance.



Credit: Netflix

Wednesday’s dance scene emboldens him with a certain joy of livingand cleverly characterizes her as a child who grew up watching such iconic parents as Gomez and Morticia Addams (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones). Wednesday is the first to directly address the Addams’ Latin heritage, and Wednesday’s routine gives a subtle nod to its roots.

Amidst the goodness of the 80s, Wednesday briefly dances salsa, making a recognizable salsa clack in a touching tribute to her culture and the many nights she likely spent watching her parents get into the dance. If you’ve seen previous Addams Family works, you’ll know that Gomez and Morticia never shy away from an opportunity to waltz, to music or not, with Gomez’s “cara mia” lingering in the air. Wednesday’s routine maintains that same fiery decadence and infuses her dancing with a passion for performing that she inherited from her mom. She’s Gomez and Morticia’s child through and through, proudly touting her heritage and her family’s love of the macabre and a good dance.

Whereas Wednesday is a cornucopia of so many many hidden gems , the show’s take on a modern Wednesday Addams really shines in the dance scene at his ball. In all past iterations of The Addams Family, Wednesday has always been a kid with quick jokes and monotonous one-liners, but Netflix Wednesday This is the first time we see her as a teenager with her own passions and sense of self. Her electric dance speaks of a new Wednesday that unveils intimate layers of characterization. We can now totally imagine Wednesday watching the music video for “Thriller” alone in his bedroom, or (reluctantly) dancing to Anegla Aguilar. “La Llorona” with his parents. I’ve always thought an Addams house party was tough, and Wednesday’s shameless dance routine has me begging to be on their guest list.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.(opens in a new tab)