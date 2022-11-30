Tails in Wales: a glimpse of the Bangor community where people dress up as animals

A single group in North Wales gave ITV News a look at how they’ve been able to boost their confidence by joining a community that sees them dress like their animal characters.

Tails in Wales is a group of 60 people who meet once a month at bangor dressing up as characters called ‘Furries’, with many members crossing the border from Manchester, Liverpool and some even further afield from the Isle of Wight.

What is a Furry?

The “Furries” are a subculture that is concerned with humanoid animal characters, with each member identifying with their own personality.

So far there are four groups across Wales – in Cardiff, Aberystwyth, Llandudno and Bangor.

Although there is a large global audience, there is still a stigma around the Furry community.

Some members of the ‘Furry’ fandom in North Wales have received threats and abuse for being part of the international community.

Furs

In the ITV Cymru documentary, ‘Y Furries’ for Hansh, members of the group Tails in Wales spoke about the public reaction to their characters.

Zee from Flintshire said: “Someone told me to kill myself… just for a message I posted on my suit.

She also opened up about comments from people online who told her to “burn herself”.

However, to date, she has found that her character has been beneficial to her self-confidence.

She was open about her ability to socialize better as the character, Minttu.

“Minttu is just a side of me that can’t get out most of the time,” she said.

“I’m a different person, I don’t have to be too anxious anymore, I can talk to people now.

Tails in Wales is one of the largest Furry communities. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Another member of the group, who goes by the name of Lupa, said the community was like a “big family” and he “wouldn’t have many friends” if he hadn’t joined.

The opportunity to create a “different identity” while discovering a common interest with other people appealed to him.

“Everyone knows I’m a furry guy…I’m one of the people who tells everyone that,” he said, although “most people don’t understand” what the band is all about.

Some more confident members of the community often go on fursuit rides, where they wander around their local towns in their suits or fursuits as they call them in the fandom.

In the documentary, Lupa’s mother, Andrea Morris, takes her son on a walk as his master (a furry keeper) for a walk in their hometown of Wrexham.

“On my corpse!” was Andrea’s first reaction when Lupa joined the Furry fandom.

Lupa is one of the co-founders of Tails in Wales. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

She thought it was “weird” after her friends described the interest as “cosplay but more extreme”.

“Once I read online I thought it was very sexual,” she said.

Although Tails in Wales are not a sexually motivated group, they are aware that this prejudice exists.

Lupa felt that sex groups bring “shame” to the community and that “most of the group members don’t like to talk about it”.

Instead, they meet around town to socialize, take photos, and meet like-minded people.

