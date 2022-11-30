Sorry Nike, Drake is still mad at Roa





Drake is the guy who does a lot of different things. Music aside, he’s the creative brains behind one of the most sought-after (and eye-catching) Nike collaborations in the sneaker game right now. Through his Nocta label, he’s partnered with the Oregon-based brand on countless versions of his Hot Step Air Terra (the punchy sunflower yellow is a real highlight!), while he’s got a Certified Lover Boy Air Force One looming on the cards, no one knows when or if he’ll ever get a release after being teased by the Canadian rapper as early as July 2021. That being said, Drake hasn’t let himself be tethered to the Swoosh and he let it be known that he was in other shoe brands, namely Roa. Cole Burston/Getty Images It was earlier this year, in February, that Drake first stepped out in a pair of Andreas de Roa sneaker boots at an NBA game in his hometown of Toronto. The sneaker-hiking shoe hybrid has a Vibram sole, while clever features like breathable mesh uppers and sock-like supports make them ideal for outdoor hikes. Had he arrived at the arena after a 10 km walk along Toronto’s popular Beltline Trail? Unlikely. But still, he faltered. Fast forward to this week and Drake is still representing Roa. He attended another NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, sporting another attractive pair of all-white Roas. Andreas hiking boot sneakers. Paired with a baggy denim two-piece, the shoe’s adoption was Drake’s way of tackling the hiking trend that has dominated menswear in recent years, where the hybrid sneaker-cum-trail silhouette of Roa is in the foreground. Traditionally focused on the outdoors, Roa, named after the Forcella della Roa trail in the Dolomites, was founded in 2015 by the combined creative team of Italian streetwear legend Slam Jam and technical footwear designer Maurizio Quaglia. It’s been in the last few years, and with Drake’s help no less, that it’s become a hit among hypebeasts and fashion editors alike. Indeed, he’s even stepped outside the box to partner with some of the fashion industry’s key players, including Sam Ross of A-Cold-Wall* and Alyx, the buzz brand of Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew M Williams. Nike aside, can we see Drake walk into Roa’s cutting room and create his own collab with the brand? Sure. You know that would look good too.

