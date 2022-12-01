This new open world dress up game is absolutely stunning





I love Nikki is a massively popular game that many self-proclaimed gaming enthusiasts have never heard of. But a lot more people might be playing it soon. Ancient Zelda director Kentaro Tominaga is directing an open-world adaptation called Infinite Nikki, which looks fantastic. The world seems almost Disney, in a captivating way. Infinity Nikki Announcement TrailerIt’s Glamor Anytime! The official site describes Infinite Nikki like an open world dress up adventure. And that’s exactly what it looks like in the new trailer. Infinite Nikki invites comparison breath of the wild in the way that Genshin Impact made at launch. The core gameplay loop combines platforming and open world exploration with puzzle solving. The trailer also shows that Nikki is able to change her size at will, and there will be a peach component. The OTW the similarities go beyond second-hand inspiration. Before joining the Papergames development studio, director Tominaga was a designer on OTW who also performed the expansion pass. As unique Nikki twist, the protagonist is able to immediately change outfits at any time. These are some of the prettiest dresses I’ve ever seen in a video game, setting a high bar even among games primarily aimed at young women. The outfits don’t feel sexualizing, which is a nice relief compared to many other games. Same Genshin Impact gets criticized for impractical outfits. Infinite Nikki doesn’t seem to have this problem. According to an interview with IGN Chinadifferent outfits will allow Nikki to use different special abilities. I love Nikki has come a long way. This previously mobile-exclusive series was originally a 2D dress-up game where you scored points by coordinating outfits according to a specific theme. You can unlock more outfits through regular gameplay or by rolling in the gacha. The following nikki shiny was similar, except Nikki had a 3D model. These games have often ensnared unsuspecting fashion enthusiasts with hilarious and misleading advertisements. Please enjoy some of this trash I love Nikki mobile ads, which deserve a spot at MoMA. G/O Media may receive a commission Infinite Nikki is the latest game to follow the premium open-world trending F2P mobile series that major Chinese developers have been pursuing with their IPs. After the success of the sci-fi action game Honkai Impact, Hoyoverse released the open world fantasy Genshin Impact in 2020. A year later, Tencent announcement the open-world adaptation of the MOBA game honor of kings. Infinite Nikki dev Papergames had the money to pour into developing the clearly expensive games because mobile gacha proved that Nikki is a profitable IP address. In all likelihood, the studio is betting on what it sees as a safe bet, appealing to both casual gamers and prestige gamers. Previous Papergames games were published by Tencent, but it looks like Infinite Nikki will be a self-published business. Infinite Nikki has no release date, but will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and mobile devices.

