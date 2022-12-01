H&M cuts 1,500 jobs as retailers face slowing sales and rising costs | H&M





Swedish fast-fashion chain H&M will cut 1,500 jobs in its global operations as part of efforts to save 2 billion Swedish krona (158 million) a year amid slowing sales and rising costs for clothing retailers. The group, which operates more than 4,600 stores in 70 countries with chains including Cos, Monki and Arket as its main brand, announced plans to cut jobs after profits fell 30% in the past nine months to the end of August, resulting in part from the end of its operations in Russia in light of the war in Ukraine. The company closed nearly 200 outlets in the year to the end of August, mostly in Europe, as sales moved online. He also said sales were weak in major markets over the summer, while the cost of raw materials and freight rose. H&M said the cuts would affect head office operations globally, including in the UK, and would not affect store staff. Explaining cost-cutting plans in its latest financial report in September, Helena Helmersson, chief executive of H&M, said the retailer had been unable to fully pass on the impact of rising costs to shoppers. . In a situation of high inflation where the cost of living for households is rising dramatically, it is more important than ever to offer customers the best value for money, she said. In September, the company said sales at the start of the summer were weak in many of its major markets, but then improved. The company is expected to reveal further tightening in sales and earnings next month. Fashion retailers are expecting a tough end to the year across Europe amid rising energy and food bills, which are diminishing excess household cash. Overall fashion spending was better than expected in the UK over the summer as shoppers stocked up on holiday wear and formal gear for a return to the office and for big events such as weddings after months of Covid restrictions. However, non-essential spending is tightening through the fall and winter now that energy bills have risen. Apparel retailers are under particular pressure as unusually warm weather for the season has hit sales of higher-priced coats, boots and knitwear, which provide a large chunk of annual profits. Retailers have also been forced to raise prices due to rising costs, further impacting the volume of items shoppers put in their baskets. British fashion chain Joules called administrators earlier this month, putting 1,600 jobs and the future of retailers 132 stores at risk after online fast fashion specialists Missguided and I Saw it First both went into administration this summer before being acquired by Sports. Direct owner Frasers Group. The discount chain Matalan also recently had to seek new financing.

