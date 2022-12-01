Fashion
Neiman Marcus dives into its history to bring back fashion awards
Neiman Marcus is bringing back its annual Fashion Awards that Carrie Marcus and Stanley Marcus started in 1938.
The Neiman Marcus co-founder and her nephew created what became the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, which catapulted the retailer and her hometown onto the international fashion scene.
The annual awards have exposed its Dallas clients to Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Georgio Armani, Oscar De La Renta, Carolina Herrera, Salvatore Ferragamo and other designers. In 85 years, the award has honored more than 100 fashion luminaries.
Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli is the 2023 winner. He will receive the award in March during Paris Fashion Week. Events are still being planned and will include some in Dallas.
The award has only been presented twice – in 2013 to Karl Lagerfeld and in 2016 to Carolina Herrera – since Stanley Marcus received one of his own awards in 1995.
The award is CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck’s latest move to differentiate Neiman Marcus as a luxury brand retailer. The retailer has sought more exclusive products from designers as fashion houses have expanded their direct-to-consumer business in recent years in the United States.
The NMG Awards are an embodiment of our relentless commitment to our brand partners, connecting them to our luxury customer in an entirely new way, said van Raemdonck. We recognize and celebrate with the fashion industry those who inspire our collective spirit to shape the future of our field.
The retailer has stepped up customer events and created elaborate pop-up installations with exclusive merchandise at high-volume stores such as Dallas NorthPark Center.
Twitter: @MariaHalkias
Looking for more retail coverage? Click here to read all news and retail updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and other newsletters from The Dallas Morning News.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/retail/2022/11/30/neiman-marcus-dips-into-its-history-to-bring-back-fashion-awards/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Neiman Marcus dives into its history to bring back fashion awards
- Reddit Launches Shop at CES 2023, Installs Future Tellers
- Matt Aaron Krinsky will shoot his film, Toussaint, here – Chelsea Record
- UC Webmasters pocket 5 gold, rule Cesafi table tennis
- For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to Congress’ ‘Ravan’ remark
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- India takes over G20 presidency updates PM Modi’s proposals for mindset shift 100 ASI sites to light up
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. to attend the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference
- IRS hands over Trump’s tax returns to House committee after court battle
- New military leadership will work to ‘end trust deficit’, says Imran
- OnePlus Beats Google In 4 Years Of Major OS Updates
- Disney’s new neural network can easily change an actor’s age