Neiman Marcus dives into its history to bring back fashion awards

Neiman Marcus is bringing back its annual Fashion Awards that Carrie Marcus and Stanley Marcus started in 1938.

The Neiman Marcus co-founder and her nephew created what became the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, which catapulted the retailer and her hometown onto the international fashion scene.

The annual awards have exposed its Dallas clients to Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Georgio Armani, Oscar De La Renta, Carolina Herrera, Salvatore Ferragamo and other designers. In 85 years, the award has honored more than 100 fashion luminaries.

Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli is the 2023 winner. He will receive the award in March during Paris Fashion Week. Events are still being planned and will include some in Dallas.

Stanley Marcus presents the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion to Grace Kelly, HSH Princess of Monaco, in 1955. (Courtesy photo / Digital file)

The award has only been presented twice – in 2013 to Karl Lagerfeld and in 2016 to Carolina Herrera – since Stanley Marcus received one of his own awards in 1995.

The award is CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck’s latest move to differentiate Neiman Marcus as a luxury brand retailer. The retailer has sought more exclusive products from designers as fashion houses have expanded their direct-to-consumer business in recent years in the United States.

The NMG Awards are an embodiment of our relentless commitment to our brand partners, connecting them to our luxury customer in an entirely new way, said van Raemdonck. We recognize and celebrate with the fashion industry those who inspire our collective spirit to shape the future of our field.

The retailer has stepped up customer events and created elaborate pop-up installations with exclusive merchandise at high-volume stores such as Dallas NorthPark Center.

Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in Fashion. This award had been in use since 1961 and was designed by William King. The casting is done in Texas by Schaefer Art and Bronze Casting/Tommy Ladd, with a marble base created by Omni Marble Inc. (Neiman Marcus)

Related: A look at Neiman Marcus’ future office in Cityplace Tower

Christian Dior, Irene Gibbons, Salvatore Ferragamo, George Mitchison and Stanley Marcus are shown in Dallas at the Neiman Marcus fashion awards ceremony in 1947. Courtesy of SMU. (Neiman Marcus)

Twitter: @MariaHalkias

Looking for more retail coverage? Click here to read all news and retail updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and other newsletters from The Dallas Morning News.