Why a former CEO doesn’t want you to give up hope in fashion

“On the brink of the sixth mass extinction, fashion may seem like a small actor of urgency”, Safia Minney wrote in the opening pages of his latest book, “Regenerative mode.” But, she goes on to say that it’s anything but small.

“We can put nature and people at the center of creating beautiful products. What my book tries to do is show that we can rethink the fashion industry,” she tells Fashionista, “ that those solutions already exist and it’s really up to us now to learn what the solutions are to start with.”

The British social entrepreneur and writer has spent decades engaging in ethical change in fashion. She founded the fair trade brand People Tree in the 90s and served as its CEO for more than two decades. In 2022, she launched a grassroots campaign fashion declareswhich aims to mobilize the sector on issues related to the climate, ecological and social crises.

In “Regenerative Fashion,” Minney takes on the daunting task of breaking down the complexities of today’s fashion ecosystem. It highlights the implications of its waste, the balance sheet on biodiversity, the human cost of all this. She explains why certain fabrics, like wool, can be better than their synthetic alternatives. Most importantly, it emphasizes the hope and power of consumers to shape a better future, and offers regenerative fashion as a way forward.

“Regenerative Fashion: A Nature-Based Approach to Fiber, Livelihoods and Leadership” by Safia Minney, $40, available here.

Regenerative fashion is a multi-pronged approach to finding and implementing circular solutions to problems that have historically driven fashion to extract natural resources from the environment, rather than return them to it. It’s a practice inspired by regenerative agriculture, and for Minney, it presents a solution to everything from pollution to poor working conditions. This means mapping the supply chain, building better relationships with farmers, introducing legislation that ensures accountability – things that allow for greater transparency throughout the process and maintain ethical practices.

Despite the role fashion has played in destroying the environment, there are many people “who care passionately about changing the industry and changing the way we think about workers and the supply chain,” says -she. “We can’t be hopeless.”

Garment workers are still heavily exploited

Fashion is the fourth largest manufacturing industry. Behind the massive quantities produced are real people sewing, cutting and packing your clothes. And these people are particularly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

“Because [fashion manufacturing] accessible to low-income countries, it can generate employment opportunities and is often described as ‘an engine of global development,'” Minney wrote in the book. “Yet modern slavery, trafficking, harassment sex and wage theft are rampant.”

This has only gotten worse in recent years due to the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen brands cancel massive orders, many of which had already been created and even shipped but would not be paid for. More recently, high inflation and economic uncertainty have also impacted deferred orders and conditions “worse than during the pandemic” in places like Bangladesh, the world’s third-largest garment producer.

Garment workers have repeatedly gone on hunger strikes in Bangladesh over unpaid wages. Photo: Allison Joyce/Getty Images

The human cost of the fashion industry goes beyond the assembly line: it also affects farmers and their soil, the environments where people live. It involves people who are not even part of the chain.

“Regenerative fiber farming, alongside crops and livestock, protects the earth from contamination by synthetic pesticides and insecticides and actively works to improve soil health, habitats and ecosystems, promoting biodiversity and the resilience,” Minney wrote.

Even donating clothes – seen as a nobler way to get rid of used clothes – comes at the expense of others, especially along colonial lines.

“When second-hand clothes started pouring into Ghana in the 1960s, people assumed they came from dead foreigners because excess was not an indigenous concept,” he added. . OR Foundation founder Liz Ricketts told Minney in the book. “Colonial power dynamics persist in many ways in the second-hand economy.”

The way we think about pricing needs to change

The fashion industry is currently “one of absurdity”, London fashion Professor Dilys Williams said in “Regenerative Fashion”.

To build his wealth, he created inherent “sacrifice zones” – zones designed to be available for the sake of economic gain. For example, companies increase their profit margins by underpaying garment workers and allowing poor working conditions. This is what led to disasters like the one in 2013 Rana Plaza collapse that killed thousands.

Low prices should be a wake-up call to consumers about the ethics of the product they are buying. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“Capitalism is a broken concept,” Minney wrote. “It promotes endless growth, but ignores the fact that the natural resources to support it are limited.”

Making changes — like setting prices to reflect cost over nature, expanding the list of stakeholders, having uncomfortable conversations, and corporate activism — contributes to longevity.

While we may not see the end of capitalism anytime soon, Minney is hopeful, thanks to the work of activists and industry advocates. “There’s some really exciting modern slavery legislation out there,” she told Fashionista. “I think the Remake report also gives very clear indications of the kind of transparency that civil society now expects. There are many different levers that are pushing for change.”

There’s a way forward

“Fashion is a uniquely human construct and as such has a powerful role in promoting awareness of equality, sustainable living and solidarity in the face of climate breakdown,” Minney writes. in the book. “Regenerative fashion brings us together through close working partnerships…and the promotion of a decolonized business system.”

“Regenerative Fashion” is a powerful read because it reminds us of the practices – largely established by Indigenous cultures – that have long existed and support harmony between us and our ecosystems, and that it is vital to return to them and s away from the hyper-capitalist, consumer-driven path we have taken. We have the power and ability to rethink how fashion works and potentially undo some of the damage we’ve done.

“The next evolution of fashion design,” she writes, “will be sparked by talented individuals reaching even greater heights of creativity and systems thinking, while reducing their ecological footprint and increasing their social impact. Anything less will definitely go out of fashion. “

Minney is hopeful because of the energy and creativity people in the industry are putting into building a better future. Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Regenerative fashion, she argued, is important not only for the health of the planet, but for the health of all people, especially in the Global South.

“It’s not just about containing the worst excesses,” Minney wrote. “Fashion must have a future in which it creates a positive impact, both social and ecological.”

