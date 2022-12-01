How to withdraw the trend

“Wearing [black] still means something to me. It is always my symbol of rebellion against a stagnant status quo, against our hypocritical houses of God, against people whose minds are closed to other ideas.

This sound sequence is courtesy of Johnny Cash, the Man in Black himself. And while it no doubt reinforces the tropes of expected rock star style, it also raises a few questions: if, in sartorial terms, black is often seen as rebellious, then why is it so (and so often) considered as universal? Of course, it is a rebuff of the conventional in that it evokes tenacity, perhaps angst, perhaps catastrophe. But we can also say that black simply is By far, many more men have black clothes than, say, canary yellow or fuchsia. Its barbed and ubiquitous, in tandem. And that’s the most confusing thing about color: when worn, black seems to hold a wider range of signals than other chromas. Strongly rebellious to a low-key regular guy and vice versa, but therein lies her chameleon appeal.

One area where there was an increase in the use of the color black: celebrities wearing black shirts. Once sequestered in awkward prom looks and catering waiters, the garment now suddenly, improbably chic looks.

Amy Susan//Getty Images

At Ralph Lauren’s recent California show, Ben Affleck was seen wearing a black shirt under a black notched lapel jacket, with a mixed black tie (one would assume each item is RL branded). At the premiere of king of tulsa in New York, Garrett Hedlund wore a black-on-black Prada suit. Adrien Brody mixed a peak lapel tuxedo with a black shirt and bow tie at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, and Rami Malek wore a black-on-black structured suit to the London premiere of amsterdam. The list of such sightings over the past few weeks goes on.

The motif here doesn’t appear to be overtly rebellious, especially given the wider margins men have explored with risk-taking on the red carpet in recent years. What there is, however, is a bit of subtle subversion without coloring (or not coloring) too far from the lines. Given that 99% of the time a tux or suit is paired with a white shirt underneath, there is some challenge in rendering the opposite.

Karwai Tang//Getty Images

Personally, I love an all-black look, especially in evening wear, says stylist Edward Bowleg. Bowleg has dressed Tom Brady and Kylian Mbapp for magazine covers and styled everything from Valentino campaigns to Prabal Gurung shows. I think it’s an easy way to stand out from everyone in the room by wearing a traditional white shirt, without being loud. It’s underrated.

That sentiment is echoed by Tiffany Briseno, who does hair for Shawn Mendes and works with Angus Cloud, among others. No question, a full [black] the tonal look is a great way to elevate any outfit. An all black dressy cut is not only stylish, it also has a contemporary approach. [Youre seeing] catwalk collections, like Valentino fall/winter 2022, which have a whole section of the catwalk dedicated to color. The catwalks prove how chic the moment is.

Stephanie D’Alessandro//Getty Images

An extra-notable example of a black formal shirt comes courtesy of Timothe Chalamet. It’s not surprising. The actor has a reputation for pushing the established boundaries of menswear and in doing so has recorded some of the most memorable male red carpet looks of 2022.

During a photocall for his latest film bones and allChalamet donned a sleeveless, draped, belt-tied and tonal striped black Saint Laurent shirt. The understated shine of the top paired well with the shiny, black leather of her pants, and matched, in an elevated way, her bones and all brooding roles (his character is a cannibal, after all).

Chalamets won’t be for everyone, but there’s a balance that Briseno says is an important consideration for guys hoping to demo the concept. When creating an all-black look, be sure to mix textures and fabrics. For example: leather with denim. This will [the outfit] pop, rather than falling flat on the body.

Momodu Mansaray//Getty Images

Of course, there are more traditional stylistic routes, which will be the ones most will take. At the premiere of the film Dedication in Los Angeles recently, actors Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan deftly demonstrated how to wear the black shirt in three neat but safe ways. Majors buttoned his all the way up. Powell had a matching knit tie. And Jordan kept it on the casual side with an open collar.

Bowleg thinks aesthetics are very easy to achieve for everyday men. I would say skip the tie and leave the top two buttons open. This makes [the look] feeling less difficult, but still pulled together.

And, if you’re thinking where to start to put it all together, each suggests their go-tos. Bowleg cites Brioni, Céline, The Row and Prada, and Briseno adds Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto and Comme des Garons. There are non-designer options, too: Theory is a great option, and Nordstroms’ in-house brand has one for under $100. The ultimate, though? Both stylists recommend Saint Laurent. Saint Laurent showed us [something], says Briseno. This black is always a great idea in any context or setting.

Nick Remsen is a Miami, Florida-based writer who covers fashion, culture, lifestyle and entertainment news for media around the world.