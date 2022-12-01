Forever 21 bets you want to dress like your Roblox avatar





It’s a hypothesis Forever 21 has been incubating ever since it opened a store in Roblox a year ago. In the virtual world, the fast fashion giant has caused a stir by selling digital products that users buy to outfit their avatars. A black beanie, a product he didn’t offer in the real world, selling for around 70 cents is on track to be bought 1.5 million times this year, making it one of the most brand performance. Forever 21 is now bringing this beanie and other digital items to its stores and website in what it called the first metaverse-tested clothing line. We like the idea of ​​testing products digitally, said Jacob Hawkins, whose roles at Forever 21 include chief marketing officer. It costs us so much less to test a product digitally than to test it in store. Brands and retailers ranging from Gucci to Walmart have crowded into the metaverse this year creating experiences and selling digital goods, with many attempting NFTs and crypto. But few of those bets have made money in the real world, and recent routs in tech and crypto have made Web3 investors a catch-all for the future of the internet. However, Forever 21’s latest push is a sign that virtual worlds have the potential to be more than glorified branded billboards by offering an inexpensive way to create and test products. A digital good can be produced quickly and cheaply by circumventing the logistical hurdles faced by retailers. Forever 21’s digital beanie costs less than $500 to make, according to Justin Hochberg, chief executive of Virtual Brand Group, the company contracted to create Forever 21’s metaverse business. The work of going out and creating a product, talking to a factory, going through this whole process is months and months and months of work, Hawkins said. To create a product digitally, we can do it in a few days. The rewards are potentially huge: annual global spending on digital worlds like Roblox could reach as much as $5 trillion by 2030, according to a June report by McKinsey & Co. That kind of growth could help Forever 21, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 when it was acquired by Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners. The channel is already planning more items, including a real-life version of a first digital prom collection slated for release early next year. Forever 21 is not alone. Vans, a footwear and apparel brand owned by VF Corp., tested new colors, textures and designs at its Roblox store. However, the company said it has no immediate plans to turn them into physical products. Nike Inc. has used its Roblox virtual city to test sneaker prototypes and is launching a platform for exchanging digital goods. The challenge will be to sustain the business as the metaverse changes and evolves over the next decade, if it ever comes to fruition, that is. There’s also often a disconnect between what people do online and in the real world, according to Sucharita Kodali, principal analyst at Forrester Research. It’s just not correlated to what actually sells. By Allison Smith Learn more: Why Fashion Loves Roblox Tommy Hilfigers’ live stream of his NYFW show is just the latest example of fashion courting users on the platform, which is also rolling out a new immersive advertising format for brands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/technology/forever-21-bets-you-want-to-dress-like-your-roblox-avatar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos