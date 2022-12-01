The Neiman Marcus Fashion Awards are coming back in 2023 – Robb Report





One of fashion’s most famous awards is making a comeback in 2023. Wednesday, the Neiman Marcus Group announced that the awards colloquially known as the Neiman Marcus Fashion Awards will make their return during Paris Fashion Week in March. Now called the NMG Awards, the relaunched platform will also include the new Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in Fashion, which will be awarded to winners who demonstrate outstanding innovation. Originally known as the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, this prestigious award was established in 1938 by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus, founders of the luxury department store group. It has since been awarded to more than 100 fashion designers, including icons like Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld. Carolina Herrera was the last to win the award in 2016. After a seven-year hiatus, Brunello Cucinelli is now next in line for the esteemed prize. 2023 Neiman Marcus Distinguished Service Award Neiman Marcus “The NMG Awards embody our relentless commitment to our brand partners, connecting them to our luxury customers in an entirely new way,” NMG CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said in a statement. “We recognize and celebrate with the fashion industry those who inspire our collective spirit to shape the future of our field.” Cucinelli, whose eponymous brand is now Neiman Marcus’ largest customer partner, is the winner of the 2023 edition of the award for its community impact and commitment to humanist capitalism. “Our longstanding relationship with Brunello Cucinelli over the past 20 years and his huge impact on the world of luxury fashion has made him a clear choice as the first winner of our new awards platform,” said van Raemdonck. “Like us, Brunello leads with love. His enduring commitments to humanistic values ​​distinguish Brunello as a designer, entrepreneur and visionary of the future of luxury. Brunello Cucinelli, recipient of the Neiman Marcus 2023 Distinguished Service Award Photo by Guido Gambardella/Neiman Marcus To mark the occasion, the Italian designer created the “Icon Collection” exclusively for Neiman Marcus. The launch is the first of its kind from the duo’s longstanding partnership, offering ready-to-wear, shoes and bags for men and women that will be available in just 10 Neiman Marcus stores and online in April 2023. Each Assortment piece will be labeled “Exclusively Designed for Neiman Marcus” and certain styles will be uniquely numbered. “The prestigious recognition bestowed on me fills me with joy and makes me feel extraordinarily honoured,” says Cucinelli. “Especially because I believe that it is not only a splendid gratification granted to the work of our fashion house, but also an exceptional confirmation of the great appreciation that the whole world has for the value of craftsmanship of the highest quality, Made in Italy and, I am sure, also for our way of living and working, which we here at Solomeo like to define as being “in harmony with Creation”, a living form of universal attraction. The NMG Awards will be celebrated at an exclusive Paris Fashion Week event in March 2023. Cucinelli and his contributions to the industry will be recognized during the program. The group will also announce the winners of its Creative Impact Award, and pay tribute to past Distinguished Service Award recipients for their continued influence on luxury today.

