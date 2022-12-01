Pattern maker with tailoring experience at Mark Kenly Domino Tan





MODELER Highly skilled Patron Maker to maintain and grow the legacy of our couture-based fashion brand. About Mark Kenly Domino Tan Mark Kenly Domino Tan first launched his eponymous brand in 2014 and set out to create refined collections based on classic tailoring, fine textiles, impeccable quality and above all; Arts and crafts. In 2017, MKDT Studio became part of Fashion Society A/S group. model maker MKDT Studio is looking for a passionate and highly qualified modeler to join the development team at our headquarters in Copenhagen. At MKDT Studio, you will be part of a fast-paced environment with big ambitions. We are a passionate team, committed to creating an exquisite, modern product with a shift in tradition and craftsmanship. We offer a central position within our team and are looking for an independent and experienced profile who can manage several product groups, set up and maintain a structure and keep a complete overview. As a pattern maker with us, you will be a key partner to our designers in the product development of 2 major annual collections and 2 annual pre-collections. You will also be a key partner for our suppliers, with whom you will have daily communication, both in terms of individual product development and general planning. Responsibilities: Overall responsible for product development, working closely with our design team

Create and update models in Gerber

Develop and update measurement grids and technical data sheets

Monitor lead times for proto and sales samples

Organize and participate in fitting sessions, in close collaboration with our design team

Manage sales samples for delivery to the sales and show team, working closely with our in-house tailor/seamstress. Skills: Highly skilled pattern maker with a solid knowledge of sewing

Experience with creating models in Gerber

Strong sense of material capabilities and manipulation

Keen sense of detail, proportions and meticulous workmanship

Anchoring in women’s clothing and understanding/interest in made-to-measure men’s clothing.

Highly organized with analytical skills

Excellent communication skills and problem-solving spirit

Motivated with a positive attitude and a desire to make a difference

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English

Experience with Illustrator and Excel Application: Application and CV can be sent to: Brand Director Caroline Engelgaar, [email protected] subject as “PatternMaker”. As we continuously assess incoming applications and will invite for initial interviews, we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible and: At the latest: 31efrom December 2022. Employment: permanent and full-time Place of work: Copenhagen Start: 1stFebruary/March About Fashion Society A/S Fashion Society A/S is the parent company of a group which currently has 4 subsidiaries and 5 stable brands; Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Lovechild 1979, Rue de Tokyo, Naja Lauf and Nu Notes. Today, the group has 5 years of brand development experience and good growth rates. Currently with 35 committed and talented employees, and with strong investors, Fashion Society A/Si aims to continue its expansion.

