Paris Hilton’s cut-out dress at the 2004 MTV VMAs





Now you can buy the exact same dress, almost two decades later. Photo: KMazur/WireImage Photo: KMazur/WireImage ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Xb_U87OX8HKgXPp.7rCRNg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE1ODQ-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/fashionista_850/24f515d0134bb3bd6bbd57be5281a” class=” caas-img”/> There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones that you desperately try to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in fashion history‘, the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. As the reigning socialite and icon of the early 2000s who practically grew up in the limelight, Paris Hilton has been a red carpet regular since the 2000s. During her golden years as an “OG” influencer (before that title even existed), she was known for her affinity for Juicy Couture tracksuits and Versace mini dresses. But at MTV 2004 Video Music AwardsHilton took it up a notch with a jaw-dropping maxi moment, which will not only become emblematic of her sought-after style, but will also stand the test of time so much that the brand is re-releasing it in 2022. The 23-year-old wore a turquoise silk dress by Esteban Cortazarspring 2003 collection, her first fashion show. It featured a twisted halter neckline, dramatic cutouts at the waist, and a floor-length skirt. True to Hilton fashion, she paired it with a stack of diamond necklaces and silver-tone sandals. For the glamour, she went with a voluminous teased hairstyle, smoky black eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/h.gfwjqYLI78HD3qYwr.8g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE2NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/fashionista_850/3447383d6b119e6b1f40d6385d6385 class” =”caas-img”/> Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Eighteen (!!!) years later, Cortzar decides to reissue style and others from this collectionwhich was influenced by Miami’s bustling nightlife and club scenes of the 90s and 2000s in collaboration with wacky, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her eponymous brand’s very first fashion show. So you can buy the exact same dress Hilton wore in 2004 right now and channel your inner Y2K socialite. Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

