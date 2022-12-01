Earn $80/hr to dress up as Spider-Man… or $150/hr to wear nothing

Rainbow Kids Parties employ students to dress up as superheroes. Spider-Man is the most requested character.

Forget the dishes at minimum wage, students looking for summer jobs this year can choose from a range of roles with higher-than-ever pay rates as companies desperately seek workers.

Try dressing up as a superhero for kids’ parties for $80 an hour. Or how about $140 an hour to do walking tours around Christchurch? If you feel like it, there’s $150 an hour to be a nude life drawing model for bachelorette parties.

Rainbow Kids Parties manager Jordan Beddoe is currently advertising for students to dress up as superheroes and offering $80 per hour plus travel expenses. People willing to don a Spider-Man or Elsa costume are the most sought after.

The parties may only last an hour and a half, but I have students who sign up for several and make over $1,000 a week, she said.

Beddoe only employs students and usually needs around 40.

Students are flexible and adapt to school holidays, when we tend to have more parties.

Despite the high pay, she said she’s noticed this year that it’s been harder to fill positions.

Perhaps the pandemic has made people less outgoing, because everyone has just gotten used to staying at home.

Other jobs currently being advertised include a nude life drawing model for $150 an hour in Auckland, or $140 an hour for a tour guide in Christchurch.

The Life Model List is described as the perfect part-time gig to supplement your current job or college education. The only requirement is that you must be well presented, comfortable and confident posing fully nude in front of groups of women of all ages. Travel costs will be covered for those who live more than 15km from Auckland.

In Christchurch, someone with knowledge and a passion for the city is wanted for daily tours of two hours up to four days a week. While city tours are nominally free, guides earn up to $140 an hour from guest donations, which the companies promise to be very generous.

Student Job Search also advertises tutors: a piano teacher is wanted for $60 an hour, while those who know tennis, cricket or chess can pocket $50 an hour. A mad scientist can make $80 an hour demonstrating science experiments at parties.

Research participants can earn up to $60 per hour for psychological testing as part of an academic study. Hospitality workers for events and weddings are also in high demand.

Student Job Search’s chief executive, Suzanne Boyd, said she noted a marked increase in job postings in the last quarter of this year compared to last year. Registrations from July to November are up 118% this year compared to 2021.

College students are in high demand for part-time positions that match their studies. The tight job market has necessitated more flexible working arrangements and employers understand that students can bring a new dynamic to their organizations.

Boyd said employers are increasingly aware of the value that students and graduates can bring.

Back then we were in charge of convincing employers to go after students, now it’s a different picture; helped employers find great talent for their business needs.

Boyd said the average hourly rate for roles listed with Student Job Search has increased. From July 2021 to June 2022, total student earnings were $323 million and 120,000 vacancies were listed, with 85,000 students actively seeking work on the platform. During this period, 181 jobs were filled each working day.

All jobs listed in Student Job Search must be at least minimum wage, and we encourage employers to consider promoting other benefits to attract applicants.

Benefits can range from an above-average pay rate and flexible work hours, to more creative incentives such as bonuses, birthdays, extra vacations, clothing allowances, and other unique perks. that the company may be able to offer.

Boyd said the demand for technically qualified students and graduates continues to grow, and computer specialists and engineers are in particular demand.

Other major job boards such as Seek and Trade Me agree that this is currently a job seekers market.

Economists predict that the labor market will remain tight, with unemployment remaining low in the near future.