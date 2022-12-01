Fashion
Locals lead after Australian Open men’s and women’s first round
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Local professional David Micheluzzi broke a course record tying 7 under 63 on Thursday to take the lead in the first round of the Australian Open where the men’s and women’s championships are held simultaneously for the first time.
Micheluzzi rode a hot putter to roll in eight birdies to equal the course records of fellow Australians Geoff Ogilvy (2011) and Ryan Ruffels (2014) at Victoria Golf Club.
Micheluzzi, 26, who turned professional in 2019, grew up learning the game at courses like Victoria and Kingston Heath which are among the famous sandbelt courses in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs.
I’ve been here a hundred times so I know this course like the back of my hand and I also put the putter on, which was pretty cool, he said.
Micheluzzi has been one of the hottest players on the Australasian PGA Tour in recent months following his first professional victory in the Western Australian PGA six weeks ago. He also finished tied for seventh at the WA Open, eighth at the PGA of Queensland and sixth at last week’s PGA Australia at Royal Queensland.
Another Australian, Grace Kim, led the women’s field with a 7-under 66 at nearby Kingston Heath which is also used for the first two rounds of the Championships where men and women play in alternating trios on the two courses.
Kim, 21, who got her LPGA Tour card for next year, started with five straight birdies as she took advantage of the best morning conditions before the wind picked up for groups in the afternoon.
I was really nervous at first because I haven’t played a tournament for over a month now, said Kim, who was in Sydney last month. I got more nervous as the holes progressed. I was just like, where are these birdies from? You know, those moments when it comes in, I had one of those moments.
Australian Hannah Green and South Korean Jiyai Shin also scored 68s at Kingston Heath. Karrie Webb came out of semi-retirement to shoot a 5 of 77 in Victoria.
Green had the honor of hitting the first tee shot from the 10th tee at 7 a.m. and opened with a two-putt birdie at the par-five.
She followed that up with a six-foot 8-iron for a birdie at the par-3 11th and had the course at her mercy when she came in at six under through 10 holes.
I played a game with my fiancé on Monday and I think I probably had the same number of birdies on all nine, so I knew it was there, Green said.
Micheluzzi has a three-shot buffer over fellow local Matt Griffin and New Zealander Josh Geary. Griffin, who is on the Japan tour, grew up in a house across from Victoria’s 13th hole.
One of the female favorites heading into the tournament, Minjee Lee made a steady start to finish with a 2-under 70 in Victoria, edging out younger brother Min Woo Lee who could only manage an even 70 in Victoria.
Adam Scott finished with a 1-under 71 at Kingston Heath while Marc Leishman shot 70 and Australian PGA and British Open champion Cameron Smith shot 71, both at Victoria.
There will be a 36-hole top-60 cut and ties for both championships on Friday and a second top-30 cut and ties after the match on Saturday. The last two rounds will be played at the Victoria Golf Club.
