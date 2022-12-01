VARIANT Magazine goes behind the scenes at Columbus Fashion Week



Photo credit: Marguerite Augier

Ohio University students Olivia Lutz and Cydnee Livingston (middle) interview some members of the Columbus Fashion Week hair team.

Several Ohio University students involved with VARIANT magazine, a student-run fashion publication, have been invited to volunteer and get behind-the-scenes access to Columbus Fashion Week 2022.

VARIANT editor-in-chief and senior Marguerite Augier explained that Thomas McClure, founder and executive director of Columbus Fashion Weekreached out to the student organization offering the opportunity to collaborate with fashion officials and participate in the week’s events, which ran from October 9-15.

I was so grateful to Thomas McClure, Columbus Fashion Week and the board for allowing VARIANT, a small student organization one and a half hours away, to come to their space in Columbus and participate as a students, Augier said. The learning opportunities were abundant for all of us and the generosity they showed in letting us into their space, especially when it can be so hectic and busy, and allowing us that opportunity, I really appreciate that.

Several students attended the fashion weeks lookbook event, where all the designers participating in the event presented their best creations. Designers were competing to be featured on the cover of the official fashion weeks lookbook, which is a collection of photographs to showcase designers’ work.

For the students, the lookbook event was an opportunity to see the similar scene of a fashion photography session but on a higher level. Throughout the day, the nine fashion week designers had a photoshoot with a model showcasing their work, which included hair and makeup, fittings and photo shoots.

As soon as the first model arrived everyone was on deck and things started flying into action. I was like, wow, said VARIANT Senior Creative Director Cydnee Livingston. It’s like a beehive. Everyone is working and doing their part, and it’s really cool to see.

Students were able to see every step of the process, including viewing the final photos and videos on the computer in real time. They were also able to bond with the crew.

Thomas McClure was kind enough to let us do our own thing; he told us to go wild, said Anna Birk, senior editor and VARIANTS. So we had a lot of interviews with the designers who were there, we walked around the hair and makeup and saw that process, and we got to get into the photoshoot area as well.

During the lookbook event, students were also able to experience how the fashion council and designers critique fittings in real time.

Seeing Thomas and the other board members really take ownership and adjustment was very interesting for me, Augier said. To the basic untrained eye I would never have noticed those details and see someone in their professional element really take care of it and point all those things to the clothes they liked or needed to be tweaked was really interesting to see.

One of the students takes a photo of a model at the lookbook event. Photo credit: Marguerite Augier

Livingston agreed that witnessing the board members’ attention to detail was a highlight.

It was really interesting to see the fashion vernacular used in real time, like them critiquing or criticizing couture or tucking, and all these different technical terms that you hear, Livingston added. I really saw how important building is and tried to teach myself that, so seeing how important it really was was really exciting.

Besides the lookbook event, some VARIANT members also volunteered for the tea party event and the final fashion show.

At the Tea Party event, VARIANT sophomore and video manager Olivia Lutz, who also attended the Lookbook event, helped set up the tables and direct people as they arrived at the hotel. She took the opportunity to create content, taking videos with some of the participants.

At the final event, Lutz, along with Junior and VARIANT Style Manager Katie Johnson, set up chairs and directed people to the seats.

The two noted that they were also in the right place at the right time and had the opportunity to visit the VIP room to help serve food and drinks to VIP members. The room has been set up as an exhibition of all the work of the designers.

There were a lot of opportunities there and people were connecting, Johnson said. I really enjoyed seeing people in their element and working hard. It’s super neat and fulfilling, especially if you want to get into the industry. It was such a good learning experience.

For Lutz, the access VARIANT provided to the event was just another perk of being involved in student publishing.

It was really cool to see a space where everyone is a creative mind, Lutz said. I feel so lucky to be in VARIANT where everyone in this organization has a creative mind and everyone has amazing ideas being executed. Seeing those qualities translated into Columbus Fashion Week was really cool and seeing the designers process.

All students expressed their gratitude for having had the chance to be part of the fast-paced environment and for having the opportunity to connect with event staff, designers, models and guests.

