Fans applaud first-ever all-female referee team in next men’s World Cup game: positive and powerful





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Fans cheered on a trio of referees who will make history this week as the first all-female referee team for a men’s match at the 2022 World Cup. FIFA announced that French referee Stphanie Frappart will be part of the all-female referee team, which will take charge of Germany’s game against Costa Rica on Thursday. Frappart, who will be the first female official to referee a men’s match, will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. On Twitter, many football fans praised FIFA for its decision to include these referees as it gives women better representation in the world of sport. For once, I can applaud something FIFA has done: the first female referee in a world championship match! we wrote. Its backwardness is not enough, should not hide the extent to which women are discriminated against in football (as athletes but also in the governing bodies of football) but in itself its positive and powerful side. Full women #arbitrator trio taking the field for the FIRST time in men’s #WorldCup2022, another wrote. They are qualified – sport is a platform to change prejudices and inspire millions of people. It’s a beautiful game. A third person added: It is important because it distinguishes women in sport from women’s sport (important in itself). There’s no reason why a woman can’t coach, referee, commentate or write about men’s sport as well or, in some cases, better than her male counterparts. Many people then applauded Frappart and his two assistants for this historic achievement. This is amazing! Congratulations to Stphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz! wrote one Twitter user. Another added: Historic World Cup moment as an all-female official takes charge. A moment of pride. Frappart has taken charge of several top matches in women’s football, including the 2019 World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands. She was also the referee for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea and the Coupe de France final in May. This year, female referees are taking part in a men’s World Cup for the first time. Alongside Frappart, Back and Daiz, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi from Japan are taking part in the tournament. US official Kathryn Nesbitt will also be an assistant. Ahead of Thursday’s tournament, Frappart said she hoped the inclusion of female referees in Qatar would shake things up. It is a strong sign from Fifa and the authorities to have female referees in this country, she said, via The Guardian.

