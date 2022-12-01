



Photo: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy Dazed These are the stories that make fashion headlines on Wednesday. fashion company and McKinsey release State of Fashion 2023 report

fashion company and McKinsey & Co. released their annual report, “The State of Fashion 2023,” featuring insights for the year ahead and 10 key trends set to shape the industry. fashion company CEO Imran Amed warns of a coming global “polycrisis” between the economy and the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Key findings include that a whopping 56% of fashion executives are bracing for an industry downturn through 2023 amid various pressures. However, luxury sales are expected to drive the industry, which is expected to grow 10% over the year. The industry remains cautious about the dangers of greenwashing. {fashion company} Taylor Russel covers Dizzy for winter 2022

‘Bones And All’ star Taylor Russell makes the cover Dizzy at Loewe, telling Connor Garrel about his love of nature and Patti Smith on the cover. Although portraying “a heartbroken flesh eater” in the film, Russell revealed her childhood dreams of leaving Canada, which led her to try ballet before acting. Dizzy wrote Russell “has the warm, inviting disposition of an old friend”. {Dizzy} Scroll to continue Gucci opens applications for next Changemakers initiative

Gucci announced that applications are open for its fourth class of the North America Changemakers Initiative on Giving Tuesday. These funds are intended, according to the press release, to “support talented students and non-profit organizations that amplify stories and opportunities within diverse communities by inspiring solutions for a better future.” Gucci says it has invested nearly $4.7 million in its scholarship programs to date. Applications are due February 3 and you can find more information here for scholarships and here for the impact fund. {Fashionista Inbox} Edie Parker reaches young buyers with the “Weedie Parker” line

Where the brand may have been known for its pricey evening clutches, there are now handbag options under the Weedie Parker line, like the $150 Customizable. Bodega bag, which help expose the brand to younger consumers, founder Brett Heyman told Sara Spruch-Feiner of Glossy. As cannabis is increasingly decriminalized, fashion is increasingly inspired by the magic plant. {Bright} Homepage photo: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy Dizzy Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionista.com/2022/11/taylor-russell-dazed-cover-winter-2022

