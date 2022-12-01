5 DC restaurants where dress codes are back

A sleek restaurant in the Pineapple & Pearls Instagram feed, where the Capitol Hill tasting room shows off images of its best-dressed diners. Photographs courtesy of Pineapple & Pearls.

It doesn’t take anything too extreme to reignite the debate over Birkenstocks restaurant dress code. During the summer, best boss Runner-up Marjorie Meek-Bradley was turned away from the Sht restaurant in downtown DC for wearing the fashionable sandal, which did not fit the smart and elegant casual dress code of Japanese hotspots. On its banned list: sportswear, beachwear and flip-flops. Which category, if any, did Meek-Bradley’s yellow Birks fall into, like the dress codes themselves, a bit subjective and confusing.

When her dining companion, Anju co-owner Danny Lee, shared the incident on social media with a picture of him wearing a t-shirt, cap and orthopedic shoes, it sparked outrage. Why didn’t Lee also receive the high-heeled boot?

To be clear, the reason dress codes are problematic is because they can’t be enforced consistently, Lee wrote on Instagram. This allows sexist/classist/elitist/racist thinking to guide the application of these codes.

Critics of the dress code often point to the 1970s, when American restaurants adopted them as an acceptable way to bar black customers in the post-Jim Crow era. As the hospitality industry grapples with inclusion and diversity, many see the practice as outdated and inherently problematic. And yet, Sht is one of a growing number of new DC restaurants adopting dress codes.

After more than two years of people eating in their pandemic hobbies or regular sweatpants, some dining venues say they want customers to ditch the drawstrings. Sht co-owner Arman Naqi insists his customers drive the policy: We have a regular who comes three times a week and said to me, ‘Please protect the ambience at the restaurant. That’s what makes the buzz and the feeling special.

Shts Midtown Center neighbor Philotimo demands smart casual attire in its Greek tasting room and advises against sportswear and hats. Over there at Dupont Circle, the retro Mayflower Club implores customers to approach your wardrobe deliberately and with a sense of occasion. You are welcome if you dress with personality, sense and originality. . . . In case the purpose is too vague, a list of prohibited items ranges from caps to shorts to visibly revealing clothing.

More and more restaurant websites are avoiding dress codes in favor of fashion tips. question.

We don’t have a dress code. But . . . if we did, it would be chic, reads the website of the two-star Capitol Hill tasting room Pineapple & Pearls. Something like emerald green tuxedos and gold sequin dresses (or your best New Years outfit).

Do his guests really dress the role? Baby blue. Millennial pink. Every sequin color you name it, says chef/owner Aaron Silverman. The $325-per-person tasting room shows photos of its best-dressed diners on Instagram.

The restaurant didn’t have a dress code before the pandemic, but when it reopened in May after a two-year Covid shutdown, Silverman reconsidered: We’ve had so many guests asking what they should wear to capture the atmosphere and the energy of the evening, so we proposed this approach. To be fair, he adds, that’s how we’re dressed! Our team wears tailored brown and black velvet tuxedo jackets, with Pineapple & Pearlsmotif silk lined interiors. Everything from the length of the lapels in millimeters to the interior material of the pockets was designed from the ground up.

Leading by example is indeed fashionable. At the flashy Italian newcomer Burning near Penn Quarter, curtains are Missoni, Murano glass and Italian glam fashion decree to match. We wanted to encourage people to dress up and celebrate the end of Covid, but we weren’t very specific, says co-owner Eric Eden, who previously operated two fashion boutiques in Georgetown. Italian glam can mean a pair of heels and a dress or rolled up jeans and a tank top. In this goofy town, it’s nice to see people taking risks, says Eden, noting, Someone dressed casually is just as capable of spending as someone dressed perfectly. Sometimes more.

Rooster and Owl, the fixed-price destination near Columbia Heights, sends a more modest message. A lengthy FAQ page reveals: Our general advice is that if you’re comfortable meeting your partner’s family in what you’re wearing, then you’re dressed appropriately. Still, co-owner Carey Tang says the shed never turns away a customer: it just means, you know, a shirt and shoes. Be respectful of the context. Come as you are.

She and chef/husband Yuan Tang never considered a real dress code for their restaurant, even though it climbed the Michelin ranks to earn a star. It’s really hard for me to separate dress codes from their history as a tool of division and control, she says. Instead of being an indicator of respect for the restaurant, it just seems exclusionary and puts a lot of pressure on the reception team to arbitrarily enforce rules that have a lot of coded meaning.

Rooster & Owl offers ready-made accessories for diners, but they’re a far cry from the tuxedos of yesteryear. In the Tangs closet: bifocal glasses to decipher the fine print on the menu and cotton shawls or hoodies with the restaurant’s slogan (fly together) for chilly diners.

Meanwhile, the requirements of the jacket have largely gone out of the way of the placemat and the dining room pianist. Clydes Restaurant Group operations manager David Moran, who started working at the company’s venerable Georgetown restaurant in 1789 when sports jackets were needed in the 1990s, recalls the change: it coincided with the fact that DC is becoming a true city of restaurants. When Michel Richard opened Central [in 2007] and top chefs were getting laid back, diners realized they didn’t have to sit in a suit and tie to have a good meal. 1789 dropped its jacket rule in 2011.

Today, the Clydes group is without a dress code. In his Old Ebbitt Grill, DC’s oldest restaurant, Moran orders his front desk staff to chase after casually dressed tourists who swing through the revolving door, peek into the Victorian setup and staff in bow ties, and leave.

We’ve trained our managers to say something like, We dress because we have to, you don’t, Moran says. The last thing anyone wants to do is chase business these days.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of The Washingtonian.