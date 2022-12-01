Best cashmere sweaters for men 2022: Uniqlo, Zara, Everlane and more





I If you have not yet experienced the magical qualities of a cashmere sweater, you are in for a treat. Super soft, durable and up to three times more insulating than sheep’s wool, it’s a wardrobe upgrade you won’t regret as temperatures continue to drop over the next few months. Made from fibers found in the undercoat of goats that live in the harsh climates of the Himalayas and Gobi Desert, where temperatures can reach as low as -30°C, it’s no wonder the yarn offers serious warmth, even though the sweater itself is super lightweight. crap. READ MORE More expensive than traditional woolen sweaters, cashmere goats generate only around 6,500 tonnes of cashmere per year, compared to around two million tonnes produced by sheep, which explains the considerably higher price. The good news is that once you take the plunge, it’s a fabric that will last you for years. When shopping for your new cozy winter coat, look out for styles with the highest possible cashmere content that have the ultimate softness – something that’s definitely on your wish list. Designs with a percentage of nylon or polyester are more likely to experience pilling or piling, for those familiar with the technical term, and might even have an element of itchiness. Look to brands like Asket and Everlane for responsibly made styles, budget-friendly options like Zara and Uniqlo, or classic, timeless designs from Gant or Sunspel. We’ve rounded up the best below so you’re covered for the sub-zero temperatures on the horizon. READ MORE Gant cotton and cashmere turtleneck sweater Glove The Gants cashmere-blend turtleneck sweater will keep you warm no matter what the cold months of January and February throw at you. Perfect for layering under an overshirt for an elevated off-duty look. Buy now 125 , Glove {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sunspel cashmere crew neck sweater Solar Made from specialist Scottish Borders spun cashmere, Sunspels Pure Crew Cashmere is supremely soft, refined and sophisticated. Our favorite is the navy blend, which will add a touch of elegance to any discerning man’s wardrobe. Buy now 450 , Solar {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Uniqlo Uniqlo For a wallet-friendly pure cashmere option, Uniqlo has you covered. Perfect for the upcoming festivities, this burgundy turtleneck is warm inside and out and will add a pop of color under a double-breasted blazer. Buy now 129.90 , Uniqlo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Asket The Cashmere Sweater ascetic Responsible fashion brand Asket produces timeless classics that will never go out of style with full transparency of the manufacturing process. Made from 97% recycled cashmere and 3% recycled wool, this is a knit that makes a great gift for the conscious shopper. Buy now 165 , ascetic {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Everlane The Grade A Cashmere Crew Everlane Crafted from Grade A cashmere sourced from Inner Mongolia, Everlane uses only the longest, finest fibers to create long-lasting, lint-free, and super soft garments. In a dark gray mix, it’s a versatile addition to your wardrobe that you’ll wear for seasons to come. Buy now 170 , Everlane {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cashmere turtleneck sweater The Elder Statesman Mlange MatchesFashion Known for their luxury knitwear, Los Angeles-based brand The Elder Statesmans is meticulously handcrafted by a network of knitters, weavers and dyers, resulting in a finished product that is a master class in craftsmanship. Made with green and white yarn for a heathered effect, this 100% sweater is a fresh and bright design that will give you a spring in your step during the moody season. Buy now 950 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Extreme Cashmere No.223 Be For stretch cashmere polo shirt MatchesFashion Step up a gear with the Extreme Cashmeres Long Sleeve Polo Shirt. Designed in one size for a relaxed fit in a neutral hue, this is a top that will take you all winter long in style and comfort. Buy now 385 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss Charmer cashmere open-neck polo shirt Reiss Designed for men who want to show off their physique, the 100% Cashmere Reiss Polo Shirt features a slim fit with a relaxed open collar that will look great under a blazer. With a luxurious super smooth finish, you’ll never want to take it off. Buy now 218 , Reiss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zara 100% Cashmere Sweater Zara If you like a little color, Zaras’ light blue pure cashmere crew neck might be the one for you. On the more affordable side of the scale, it would look great worn with medium blue jeans or navy blue pants. Buy now 119 , Zara {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cashmere turtleneck sweater Officine Générale Nina Mr Porter A black turtleneck is an essential in every man’s wardrobe, and the Officine Generales pure cashmere sweater with ribbed seams and side slits has all the elevated design details you could ask for. A wardrobe staple, you can’t go wrong. Buy now 435 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

