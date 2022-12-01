Fashion needs climate survival strategies

Every year, VF Corp, owner of brands such as Vans, The North Face and Supreme, conducts a detailed analysis of the risks that threaten its business. Last year it included climate change for the first time.

In many ways, VF has already taken more action than its peers to address and mitigate climate issues in its supply chains. The company helps rubber growers and cattle ranchers adopt regenerative farming practices, which help sequester carbon and restore soil health and resilience; its worker and community development programs launched to improve the stability and quality of life of more than 650,000 of the 1 million people who make its garments; it traced the complete supply chains of 100 products and identified regions of high water risk.

But that’s still not enough. Very soon, any business will realize how [it] is in the larger scheme of the potential trajectory of climate change, said VF Senior Director of Sustainability David Quass. I think in all honesty the global community is struggling [to find] definitive answers to combat the potential negative effects of climate change, which are enormous.

This is a growing risk to the fashion industry and the resources and workers on which it depends, especially as hopes of limiting global warming to a level that would avoid some of the most catastrophic impacts of climate change grow. increasingly unlikely.

Nature is being destroyed faster than it can regenerate and was approaching irreversible tipping points, said Claire Bergkamp, ​​chief operating officer and new chief executive of Textile Exchange, a nonprofit organization. non-profit. We have to make changes and we have to make [them] now and on a large scale.

Make nature stronger

Crop failure is one of the most visible and immediate ways climate change is gripping fashion supply chains as extreme weather conditions hit crops of key raw materials.

Again this year, the cotton production of many of the world’s largest producers has been hit by a combination of drought and flooding. Pakistan, the world’s sixth-largest cotton producer according to data from the US Department of Agriculture, has lost about 40% of its crop due to deadly floods in recent months.

The disaster was caused by much higher than expected rainfall, Syeda Faiza Jamil, program director of the non-profit organization Net Zero Pakistan, told attendees of a panel organized by the United Nations Fashion Charter during of the COP27 climate summit last month. What’s happening right now is something we expected to happen in 30 to 40 years, she said.

Brands can’t change the weather, but experts say promoting regenerative farming practices designed to restore soil health can help make cropland more resilient to extremes, by improving the amount of water that can be absorbed. during floods and retained during drought.

It’s not just a trendy thing, it physically builds resilience, said Dr Helen Crowley, partner at climate investment and advisory firm Pollination and former head of sustainable sourcing innovation. at Kering.

But today, only a tiny fraction of the materials used in fashion are produced in this way. Changing that is complicated, despite splashy corporate commitments to regenerative agriculture. The concept can be difficult to pin down and what works on one farm may not work on another. Switching is costly and time-consuming and carries considerable risk for farmers. Most of the projects are still in the pilot phase.

Long-term purchasing commitments from brands and policies that encourage regenerative agriculture will be needed to change that, Bergkamp said. I think that needs to be part of the climate resilience conversation, she added.

Building supply chains with a conscience

Fashion is a resource-intensive and labor-intensive industry, with a production system that relies on tens of millions of workers around the world. Climate change is likely to make the lives of many of these workers much more precarious.

This is a problem for the industry as it comes under increasing regulatory pressure to ensure its supply chains are free from labor abuse. According to risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, dangerous and productivity-stifling heat stress is likely to become an increasing challenge as temperatures rise, while natural disasters and food insecurity in countries with little or no social safety nets create fertile ground for challenges like modern slavery.

To address this issue, fashion companies will need to build stronger, long-term partnerships with suppliers and speak directly to communities on the ground to better understand the challenges they face, said Cliodhnagh Conlon, associate director of the Business for Social Responsibility consulting firm. Brands could establish a stronger social and financial safety net for workers in their supply chains by offering insurance to agricultural producers, for example, or supporting ecosystem restoration like the reforestation of mangroves, a key coastal defense. against flooding that could save homes and livelihoods.

In the face of growing climate catastrophe, supply chain experts say companies must be both agile and accountable, balancing risk management, agility and diversification with real, established commitments and partnerships in supply countries. These shocks will be increasingly [frequent] said Shameek Ghosh, co-founder and managing director of supply chain traceability platform TrusTrace. You need to optimize your supply chain for these risks.

Lobbying and advocacy

Fashion brands and the industry at large cannot manage all the drastic impacts of climate change alone.

Huge nationwide infrastructure projects will be needed to make manufacturing hubs resilient to climate change. For example, flood defenses will be crucial in places like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Guangzhou in China, where thousands of factories risk being underwater by 2030 due to rising water levels. of the sea, according to a working paper published last year by Cornell Universitys New Conversations. Project at the School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

It is in the fashion industry’s interest to ensure that local policy makers are prepared to deal with these findings, or they risk being left with a broken supply chain. It’s an issue that has entrenched itself on the global agenda, though proponents say it remains underfunded. Funds to help the poorest countries adapt to the now unavoidable impacts of climate change accounted for just over a third, or $28.3 billion, of all climate finance received in 2020, analysis shows. of the OECD, but seriously tackling this problem could cost hundreds of billions of dollars a year.

While fashion’s engagement with climate lobbying is relatively new, there are emerging examples: in 2020 consortia of major industry players opposed Cambodian government plans to expand production of coal-based energy and called on Vietnamese lawmakers to make renewable energy sources more accessible. As Rachel Kitchin, climate activist with advocacy group Stand.Earth, notes, big brands showing they are serious about their commitments on these issues can be a strong market signal for countries where the manufacturing of clothing is a major export.

If brands use the voice they have in conversations with government and in public advocacy, they can have a real impact, she said, because countries will know it’s a requirement, if they want to continue to get this market.