Fashion
14 viral celebrity fashion moments in 2022
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
Because they’re overpaid, celebrities give us a lot of stuff (some of it we didn’t ask for): movies, music, more skincare lines than anyone knows what to do with, and the priceless gift fashion worth talking about. As the year draws to a close, it’s time to take a look back at the most glamorous, inspiring, over-the-top and mystifying looks of 2022, the ones that make you sit up and say, is Heidi Klum dressed as a worm?
The year started strong. January blessed us with pregnancy reveal photos perfect for Rihanna: a delicate flurry of snow in the air, A$AP Rocky on her arm and her exposed belly framed by a hot pink Chanel puffer jacket from Fall/Winter 1996 (A pair of lightly faded jeans, a Chanel belt, and a gold archival Christian Lacroix cross necklace completed the look.) It was just the first of many standout maternity outfits for Rihanna, from floaty Dior lingerie to a glittering and jagged set of Attica.
This year brought us the reinvention of Julia Fox. She was already a star, but her roughly six-week relationship with Ye put her style on the map in a new way. (You’ll recall that the pair attended Paris Fashion Week in January and wore matching leather-on-leather and denim-on-denim outfits.) Although the relationship ended, Fox continued to serve up iconic and memorable looks. all year. For example, a complicated, stripped latex dress held on by metal buckles, a red carpet dress that had it in a literal stranglehold, denim underwear and accessories at the grocery store, a dress in leaves and resina DIY look made from a beach toweland many variations of his now signature big black eyeliner. If you like bold and somewhat lopsided fashion, it’s hard not to resist.
Picture: HBO
In February we were all watching Euphoria. The show, which returned for its second season in January after a nearly three-year hiatus, has quickly re-established itself as one of television’s most compelling fashion shows. Concrete example: Maddys cut out New Year’s Eve dressLexis closet full of Miu Miuand, of course, the Cassies gingham mini dress that made her look like she was audition for Oklahoma!
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Vanity Fair, iD Magazine
Speaking of Prada’s little sister, no trend has swept us away in the early months of 2022 quite like the Miu Mius microminiskirt. Arguably the most interesting use of the look has been on Nicole Kidmans’ cover of the vanity lounge Hollywood number, which saw some spectators tighten their pearls on the schoolgirl outfit of the 55-year-old actress.
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
Everyone has their favorite fashion moment since the Oscars in March, mine is Rita Morenos’ hat, but we can probably agree that Dunes co-stars Zendaya and Timothe Chalamet stole the show that night. While Zendaya was channeling Sharon Stone In a cropped silk shirt and long silver skirt, Chalamet opted for a shimmering Louis Vuitton tuxedo jacket, shirtless.
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
The Grammys are like the Oscars but weirder and funnier. (Plus, there was no slap in the face.) This year’s show, held in early April, delivered some great looks: Doja Cat looking like a dream from the year 2000 in Versace, Lil Nas X to Inspired by Faberg’s Egg Balmain and Billie Eilish swaddled expertly in Rick Owens.
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
In the world of celebrity fashion, there’s no bigger challenge than coming up with the outfit that has everyone talking at the Met Gala. In May, Kim Kardashian landed that trick wearing the same sparkling beige dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to JFK in 1962. The move was instantly controversial, drawing criticism from fashion conservatives who argued that it was unethical to subject the historic garment to wear and tear and those who questioned the Kardashians’ use of extreme diets to fit the dress.
Photo: Stallion Megan Thee / Youtube
In June, Megan Thee Stallion became Mugler in her Plan B music video, which was co-directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader. The brand, which recently opened a retrospective of Thierry Mugler’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, provided him with custom looks for the video, including a sleek bodysuit and crisp cut-out blazer. I always felt like Mugler was such a clean house, Megan told The Cut in her cover story for New Yorks issue of fall fashion. It’s not too much, but it’s so bold, and that’s who I am right now.
Photo: Matt Dinerstein/FX Networks
Remember those heady July days when everyone and their moms were excited for Carmy in the bear? Adding to the chiefs troubled look was his closet of perfect white T-shirts, which internet menswear enthusiasts quickly identified like a mixture of Velva Sheen and Merz B. Schwanen. (While we praise actor Jeremy Allen White for rocking a basic t-shirt, The Bears the rising fashion star is actually actor Ayo Edebiri, who produced stylishly playful clothes Thom Browne and Loewe look recently.)
Photo: Carlin Jacobs
As Cuts Danya Issawi so succinctly put it, Beyonc is in her capital-F fashion era. Her look surrounding the release of Renaissance at the end of July were the stuff of fashion nerds’ dreams, from a metallic Mugler bodice and black-and-gold Schiaparelli bustier with pointed breasts to a crystal-covered disco-inspired Giannina Azar dress. (Where’s the visual album, though, B? We respectfully wait.)
If you’re going to get back together with your ex-fiancé after nearly two decades apart, you need to go big. And no one knows how to get big like our felt-loving queen, Jennifer Lopez. For her nuptials to Ben Affleck, she selected three different custom Ralph Lauren dresses: one with a huge ruffled train, one dripping with pearls and one with a Galadriel-style hood.
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The most exquisite moment of New York Fashion Week in September took place front row at the Michael Kors show, where Anne Hathaway sat next to Anna Wintour. With her shiny bangs and brown leather jacket, Hathaway looked a lot like her character in The devil wears Prada, the assistant to a fashion editor at Wintour. (Wintour looked, as always, like herself.) Hathaway later said the visual gag happened. by accident. Sure.
Photo: JacopoRaule/Getty Images
At the Venice Film Festival in September, fashion added some spice to the alleged feud between don’t worry darlingits director, Olivia Wilde, and its star, Florence Pugh. I’m talking, of course, about Pugh skipping the movies press conference and instead enjoying an Aperol spritz while looking gloriously carefree in a Valentino shorts and headband ensemble.
Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Coperni brought the wow factor to Paris Fashion Week in September. For the brand finale, Bella Hadid was sprayed with a white liquid fiber that transforms into a suede-like fabric upon impact. Within minutes, the model went from nothing more than a thong to walking the runway in a clingy couture dress.
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Heidi Klum has always been deeply committed to dressing up for Halloween, throwing a party every year and often showing up with wild prosthetics, but her massive worm costume this year was an eye opener. The same ! Highly recommend saving This interviewin which Klum told a reporter that she was walking around lying on the red carpet, for those times when your existential fear begins to spiral out of control.
As we approach the end of the year, the gods of pop culture have given us one last gift: Lindsay Lohans returns to the screen in the Netflix movie Fall for Christmas. While extravagant costumes are something to behold, the real story here is that Lohan worked with Law’s stylist Roach Zendayas and the recipient of the CFDA’s first-ever stylist award to create a series of luxurious and feminine outfits for his press tour. This is exactly the kind of energy we want to bring into 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecut.com/2022/12/celebrity-fashion-moments-in-2022.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 14 viral celebrity fashion moments in 2022
- Imran Khan has zeroed out 13 political parties: CM Punjab
- Re-emergence of cholera in Haiti
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead, man accused of dumping his body
- Nature needs $384 billion a year by 2025, says the UN
- College hockey has been chaotic this season. Here’s a theory why – The Rink Live
- Rattlesnakes San Diego, OC, Inland Empire Communities
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic message after debunking Malaikas pregnancy rumors
- French fashion house Jacquemus unveils long-awaited Tekla collaboration
- President Charles Michel’s speech after the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping