14 viral celebrity fashion moments in 2022

Because they’re overpaid, celebrities give us a lot of stuff (some of it we didn’t ask for): movies, music, more skincare lines than anyone knows what to do with, and the priceless gift fashion worth talking about. As the year draws to a close, it’s time to take a look back at the most glamorous, inspiring, over-the-top and mystifying looks of 2022, the ones that make you sit up and say, is Heidi Klum dressed as a worm?

The year started strong. January blessed us with pregnancy reveal photos perfect for Rihanna: a delicate flurry of snow in the air, A$AP Rocky on her arm and her exposed belly framed by a hot pink Chanel puffer jacket from Fall/Winter 1996 (A pair of lightly faded jeans, a Chanel belt, and a gold archival Christian Lacroix cross necklace completed the look.) It was just the first of many standout maternity outfits for Rihanna, from floaty Dior lingerie to a glittering and jagged set of Attica.

This year brought us the reinvention of Julia Fox. She was already a star, but her roughly six-week relationship with Ye put her style on the map in a new way. (You’ll recall that the pair attended Paris Fashion Week in January and wore matching leather-on-leather and denim-on-denim outfits.) Although the relationship ended, Fox continued to serve up iconic and memorable looks. all year. For example, a complicated, stripped latex dress held on by metal buckles, a red carpet dress that had it in a literal stranglehold, denim underwear and accessories at the grocery store, a dress in leaves and resina DIY look made from a beach toweland many variations of his now signature big black eyeliner. If you like bold and somewhat lopsided fashion, it’s hard not to resist.

In February we were all watching Euphoria. The show, which returned for its second season in January after a nearly three-year hiatus, has quickly re-established itself as one of television’s most compelling fashion shows. Concrete example: Maddys cut out New Year’s Eve dressLexis closet full of Miu Miuand, of course, the Cassies gingham mini dress that made her look like she was audition for Oklahoma!

Speaking of Prada’s little sister, no trend has swept us away in the early months of 2022 quite like the Miu Mius microminiskirt. Arguably the most interesting use of the look has been on Nicole Kidmans’ cover of the vanity lounge Hollywood number, which saw some spectators tighten their pearls on the schoolgirl outfit of the 55-year-old actress.

Everyone has their favorite fashion moment since the Oscars in March, mine is Rita Morenos’ hat, but we can probably agree that Dunes co-stars Zendaya and Timothe Chalamet stole the show that night. While Zendaya was channeling Sharon Stone In a cropped silk shirt and long silver skirt, Chalamet opted for a shimmering Louis Vuitton tuxedo jacket, shirtless.

The Grammys are like the Oscars but weirder and funnier. (Plus, there was no slap in the face.) This year’s show, held in early April, delivered some great looks: Doja Cat looking like a dream from the year 2000 in Versace, Lil Nas X to Inspired by Faberg’s Egg Balmain and Billie Eilish swaddled expertly in Rick Owens.

In the world of celebrity fashion, there’s no bigger challenge than coming up with the outfit that has everyone talking at the Met Gala. In May, Kim Kardashian landed that trick wearing the same sparkling beige dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to JFK in 1962. The move was instantly controversial, drawing criticism from fashion conservatives who argued that it was unethical to subject the historic garment to wear and tear and those who questioned the Kardashians’ use of extreme diets to fit the dress.

In June, Megan Thee Stallion became Mugler in her Plan B music video, which was co-directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader. The brand, which recently opened a retrospective of Thierry Mugler’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, provided him with custom looks for the video, including a sleek bodysuit and crisp cut-out blazer. I always felt like Mugler was such a clean house, Megan told The Cut in her cover story for New Yorks issue of fall fashion. It’s not too much, but it’s so bold, and that’s who I am right now.

Remember those heady July days when everyone and their moms were excited for Carmy in the bear? Adding to the chiefs troubled look was his closet of perfect white T-shirts, which internet menswear enthusiasts quickly identified like a mixture of Velva Sheen and Merz B. Schwanen. (While we praise actor Jeremy Allen White for rocking a basic t-shirt, The Bears the rising fashion star is actually actor Ayo Edebiri, who produced stylishly playful clothes Thom Browne and Loewe look recently.)

As Cuts Danya Issawi so succinctly put it, Beyonc is in her capital-F fashion era. Her look surrounding the release of Renaissance at the end of July were the stuff of fashion nerds’ dreams, from a metallic Mugler bodice and black-and-gold Schiaparelli bustier with pointed breasts to a crystal-covered disco-inspired Giannina Azar dress. (Where’s the visual album, though, B? We respectfully wait.)

If you’re going to get back together with your ex-fiancé after nearly two decades apart, you need to go big. And no one knows how to get big like our felt-loving queen, Jennifer Lopez. For her nuptials to Ben Affleck, she selected three different custom Ralph Lauren dresses: one with a huge ruffled train, one dripping with pearls and one with a Galadriel-style hood.

The most exquisite moment of New York Fashion Week in September took place front row at the Michael Kors show, where Anne Hathaway sat next to Anna Wintour. With her shiny bangs and brown leather jacket, Hathaway looked a lot like her character in The devil wears Prada, the assistant to a fashion editor at Wintour. (Wintour looked, as always, like herself.) Hathaway later said the visual gag happened. by accident. Sure.

At the Venice Film Festival in September, fashion added some spice to the alleged feud between don’t worry darlingits director, Olivia Wilde, and its star, Florence Pugh. I’m talking, of course, about Pugh skipping the movies press conference and instead enjoying an Aperol spritz while looking gloriously carefree in a Valentino shorts and headband ensemble.

Coperni brought the wow factor to Paris Fashion Week in September. For the brand finale, Bella Hadid was sprayed with a white liquid fiber that transforms into a suede-like fabric upon impact. Within minutes, the model went from nothing more than a thong to walking the runway in a clingy couture dress.

Heidi Klum has always been deeply committed to dressing up for Halloween, throwing a party every year and often showing up with wild prosthetics, but her massive worm costume this year was an eye opener. The same ! Highly recommend saving This interviewin which Klum told a reporter that she was walking around lying on the red carpet, for those times when your existential fear begins to spiral out of control.

As we approach the end of the year, the gods of pop culture have given us one last gift: Lindsay Lohans returns to the screen in the Netflix movie Fall for Christmas. While extravagant costumes are something to behold, the real story here is that Lohan worked with Law’s stylist Roach Zendayas and the recipient of the CFDA’s first-ever stylist award to create a series of luxurious and feminine outfits for his press tour. This is exactly the kind of energy we want to bring into 2023.