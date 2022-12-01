This one-shoulder Elliatt dress is perfect for the holiday season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

What a bright moment, it’s a good time to rock all night! It’s officially December, so we were now in the final stretch of the holidays. Our schedule is packed with parties, from end-of-year office events to New Year’s Eve celebrations. The only problem is, we have nothing to wear! As homebodies by nature, we spent too much time looking for the most comfortable pajamas instead of buy cocktail dresses.

What if we told you that there is a way to combine the the comfort of pajamas with the class of formalwear? You shouldn’t have to suffer from sore heels when you could be wearing supportive shoes, the same goes for dresses. You can still look ripped without feeling stuck in a dress that’s too tight!

We recently discovered the perfect party dress (or really, any high event) that magically sculpts your shape while giving you room to breathe. With buttery soft fabric, this one-shoulder satin midi flatters your figure and even offers tummy control with wavy gathers. Super comfortable and surprisingly affordable, this Elliatt dress is our top pick for any semi-formal function. Buy this showstopper from Nordstrom now!

Since our brains are in holiday wishlist mode, let’s count the reasons why we were obsessed with the Elliatt Cassini one-shoulder dress:

1. This cheeky dress is versatile, so you can wear it many times without people noticing. Wear this date night dress to a wedding!

2. It’s worth mentioning again how ridiculously comfortable this dress is. The silky outer material is so soft and the inner lining just covers your body.

3. With its one-shoulder neckline and side slit, this midi delicately straddles the line between sophisticated and sensual. Very appropriate for the end of the year celebrations!

4. There are nine gorgeous jewel tones available, from dazzling blues and greens to chic copper and coral. These stunning shades are sure to stand out in a sea of ​​little black dresses.

5. This the dress fits like a glove and hugs your curves in all the right places!

By now it’s pretty clear how much we love this one-shoulder dress. But just so you know we weren’t biased, here are some rave reviews from Nordstrom buyers:

It may have been the the most beautiful dress I have ever worn. I felt like a million dollars, which isn’t easy to do soon after having a baby. This dress is silky smooth, flattering, elegant and looks expensive.

The most beautiful wedding guest dress. If you argue, get it. Beautiful material, shapes the body so well, comfortable and TTS. It’s perfect.

This dress is absolutely stunning. It adapts to all curves. The frown in front of you thins. It fits you like a glove!!!

This dress exceeded my expectations. It’s so comfortable and it’s beautiful!

If you’ve been looking for a last minute look for the holidays, this dream dress is your final destination. Now you can go back to binging The White Lotus Season 2 where to watch Alix Earles GRWM videos on TikTok (if you know, you know).

