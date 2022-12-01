Border Art – OutSmart Magazine

Texan artist Troy Montes Michie was born in El Paso, which left a deep impression on the 37-year-old queer man. Those formative years resonate in nearly every aspect of her reflective creations, some of which are now on display at the Contemporary Art Museum Houston (CAMH) through January 29, 2023.

Visitors can expect to be enveloped in clothing, collages, drawings, sewing patterns and sculptures, many of which depict the outlines of the male body. Both visually stunning and socially disturbing, anyone who loves the epiphanies that contemporary art can offer will want to see this exhibition.

Using an array of media, Montes Michie interweaves black consciousness and Latinx heritage with the candor of queer artists. Through her use of textiles, including military camouflage material, the artist explores the ways in which the bodies of marginalized people can be erased, fetishized and even criminalized.

I think [my point of view] came from an interest in the amalgamation of cultures in my childhood, recalls Montes Michie.

Much of my work includes camouflage; I grew up seeing camouflage all my life. When I first left El Paso, I hadn’t realized how different my upbringing was in this highly militarized area with the presence of Fort Bliss, the border and border patrol. When I was in Connecticut I was shocked at how quickly you could get to other states. I was like, Where is the checkpoint where they ask us if we were Americans? He recalls.

Another recurring theme in Montes Michies’ work is the all-American zoot costume. This icon of pre-WWII menswear is a natural fit for inclusion, as it too is an amalgamation of the urban cultures of the 1930s. Style-conscious young ethnics of this era began wearing baggy suits that drew attention to their dance moves while allowing for physical expression. Trousers were baggy and jackets extremely long, with heavily padded shoulders and wide lapels. Accessories typically included draped watch chains and hats ranging from porkpie hats to sombreros.

The suit quickly became a symbol of marginalized Americans. In June 1943, what are now called the Zoot Suit Riots took place in Los Angeles. A violent clash erupted as US military, police and ordinary citizens brawled with Mexican, Black and Filipino American youths. Many victims of the riots wore zoot suits, but news reports reveal the conflict was driven by racial tensions rather than fashion.

I think the first time I encountered the zoot costume was in El Paso. It was important with the lowrider culture. Some friends and family members who would go to quinceaeras would wear a zoot costume. Today, it’s a costume made for a special occasion, explains Montes Michie with a smile.

Visitors to CAMH will see the iconic costume appear in several guises. A collage might include a sample of zoot costume fabric, a design of the costume draped against the body, and an erotic pose illustrating its appeal to young people who wore it.

Much of Montes Michies’ expressions are confrontational, juxtaposed from old to new, soft to hard, pleasant to disturbing. Using published material ranging from ordinary newspapers to pornography, Montes Michie subverts comfortable narratives by bringing them into conflict.

The title of the exhibition, Rock of Eye (or Rock of the Eye) is an expression used by tailors as early as the 1800s. It means to be guided by the eye (rather than precise measurement) and create garments in using intuition, observation and experience. In this case, Montes Michie assembles stories for the viewer through his eye rock.

When I was young, I was interested in erotic men’s magazines from the 70s and 80s [that featured] mostly white men. Then I discovered other magazines that featured men of color, [but they were] very stereotypical. I wanted to do something where it was a gesture to break up their static placement throughout history, Montes Michie explains.

This artist from a dusty corner of West Texas has garnered a lot of attention in the art world. He holds a BFA from the University of Texas at El Paso and an MFA from the Yale School of Art in Connecticut. His works have been included in exhibitions in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, to name a few. He is currently a lecturer in visual arts at Princeton University.

CAMH, located in Houston’s Museum District at the south end of Montrose Blvd., is dedicated to presenting extraordinary and thought-provoking arts programming and exhibitions to educate and inspire audiences. Admission to the museum is always free.

What: Rock of Eye: The Vision of Troy Montes Michie Art Exhibit

When: Until January 29, 2023

Where: Houston Museum of Contemporary Art

Info: 713-284-8250 or www.camh.org