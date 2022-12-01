Fashion
Raf Simons to close fashion marketing expert explains how brand lost relevance
Surviving 27 years in the competitive and fast-paced world of fashion is a feat that many brands dream of. Raf Simons held out in the 2007-08 season financial crisisBrexit and the COVID pandemic with his namesake label, but in November he announced the SS23 line would be his last.
Everything changes, both in our ideas and in the material world. Some changes occur gradually, but often the biggest changes are not gradual but discontinuous or jerky. So said Marxian theory (as articulated by sociologists Peter Knapp and Alan Spector) and, clearly, says Raf Simons, who perfectly timed the shutdown of his eponymous label.
Now the co-creative director of PradaSimons closed his own label at the right time to preserve his undeniable mark on the industry while allowing him to expand his name and vision to a bigger house.
The timing couldn’t be better. In November, brand consulting Interbrands ranked Prada as one of the fastest growing and best global brands in 2022, and valued it at US$6.548 billion.
As a fashion marketing expert, I believe Simons’ decision reflects the reality of the industry. Many designers start out as owners of their own brands in order to expand their portfolio, but as their career progresses and they become involved with big houses, they can no longer cope with the constraints of maintaining two brands.
Catherine Hudson, associate lecturer in fashion design at the University of East London, gave me another perspective: what Simons was once known for in bomber jackets, pop culture-inspired themes, patchwork , the baggy cuts that other designers are now grabbing. His brand just didn’t stay relevant enough.
Why was the Raf Simons line known?
Journalist Nicole Johnson noted in recent Thoughts on Fashion Legacy: The most influential fashion brands and designers stand the test of time, having held distinct places in fashion history. These icons have had the unique experience of influencing generations.
From the end of the 1990s, Raf Simons’ ability to reframe the relationship between pop culture, art and clothing set the tone of the men’s wardrobe for luxury, casual, deconstructed, fashionable clothing.
Simons challenged the system with nonconforming designs this talked to the industry as well as his fans. His Fall 2016 menswear collection, Nightmares and Dreams, for example, was a fragmented line from his 20-year-old archive, suggesting a reclamation of his time following his departure from Dior. Torn and oversized sweaters, down jackets and misaligned coats made the difference that season.
Following his dramatic release from Calvin KleinSimons’ fall winter 2019/2020 collection was loaded with messages that cult followers delights in decoding. As journalist Steve Salter observed in a retrospective for ViceRaf’s vision was darker, dirtier and more subterranean than anything we’d seen before the counterculture genius let his statement-filled collection do the talking.
Why was it time for Raf Simons to close?
For nearly three decades, Simons has excited a youthful fan base with its fusion of luxury fashion, music and hype. This is the mark that his mark will leave in the history of fashion.
Today’s youth culture, however, wants something different. Today’s Fashion Fan Bases marvel at the exclusivity of brands like Supreme, the subcultural powerhouses of Stussy and Off-White, the marketing genius of Balmain and Balenciaga, and the innovation of metaverse fashion brands such as RTFKT. Established brands like Hugo Boss, meanwhile, are reaching new youth audiences by collaborating with Tik Tok celebrities such as Khaby Lame.
While brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Lacoste have restructured to combat the fashion industry’s craze for streetwear, Raf Simons has lost sight of the current needs of youth culture. Failing to adapt to the changing demands of its fan base has kept its mark in the past, and the audience its collections once spoke to has slowly dwindled.
Nevertheless, Raf Simons left a legacy. Under his tenure, Prada seems poised to continue its pioneering reputation, translating the art of countercultures into contemporary fashion. Far from being the end of Raf Simons’ visions, shutting down his own line may just be the start.
