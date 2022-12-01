Loro Piana & Charlotte Chesnais Light Up Art Basel Miami





Loro Piana’s latest project translates the warmth of its famous fine metal cashmere. In a rare collaboration, the Italian brand, master of understated luxury, called on jewelry designer Charlotte Chesnais to design candlesticks as refined as its fashion. The collaboration happened naturally, according to Chesnais, who still remembers his first discovery of Loro Piana cashmere. “There’s still nothing like it on the market. Since then, I want to work with them,” she said. For Chesnais, it was obvious to capture the feel of ultra-soft textiles. “I wanted to work on an object that evokes warmth… A warm atmosphere, like a cocoon”, she explains. “The answer was obvious: a candle holder.” While drawing, Chesnais listened to Barry Lyndon’s soundtrack, a film that informed the design choices for the collaboration. “[Stanley Kubrick] saw the film as an 18th century documentary, an attempt to recreate a bygone era,” she recounted. “Kubrick chose to shoot only in natural light, using candlelight for the night scenes. The double wicks were the secret to having a strong enough light, which inspired me to create the double wicks for the candle holders of this collaboration as well.” Earrings by Loro Piana and Chesnais are currently on display at Art Basel Miami, where luxury enthusiasts will no doubt flock to the collaboration like moths to a (literal) flame. Shop our favorite products

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/loro-piana-charlotte-chesnais-candle-holder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos