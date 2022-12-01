CFDA Celebrates 60 Years With Metaverse Sandbox Exhibit, Bored Ape NFT Dress, and More





Sandbox exhibit curator Darnell-Jamal Lisby and CFDA CEO Steven Kolb view the exhibit … [+] by Anna Sui, Zac Posen, Norma Kamali, Off-White and Willi Smith. CFDA To celebrate its sixtieth anniversary, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is making its Metaverse debut with an exhibit in The Sandbox alongside a collection of commemorative NFTs. The seven unique experiential NFTs include representations of contemporary American brands: Coach, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Vivienne Tam, Wes Gordon for Caroline Herrera and Willy Chavaria. Vivienne Tam NFT artwork features a traditional Chinese silhouette done in a pattern created from PFP Bored Ape Yacht Club owned by her friends. While opening deals start at $15,000, all NFTs come with bonus utilities that involve money (normally) can’t buy opportunities such as fashion show tickets and dating in the backstage. For example, the Tommy Hilfiger NFT includes an all-expenses-paid trip to the brand’s upcoming fashion show as well as a personalized five-item shopping package hosted by Mr. Hilfiger himself. Vivienne Tam’s NFT 60th Anniversary CFDA Dress by BNV. CFDA / BNV The NFTs that will be auctioned on CFDA.bnv.me From December 12-16, saw the light of day by BNV, the web3 platform that orchestrated the collaboration between Parisian designer Weinsanto and the K-Pop outfit Lightsum that debuted during September Fashion Week in Paris. It has partnered with MoonPay to allow shoppers to pay by credit card rather than crypto. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The CFDA’s 60th anniversary metaverse gaming exhibit, Shaping the Shades of American Design, will launch in The Sandbox on December 19 and run for one month. The 60 Looks retrospective is curated by fashion historian and Cleveland Museum of Art assistant fashion curator Darnell-Jamal Lisby. From Dapper Creations In 1980s for Eric B & Rakim to the grunge look of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 1993 collection for Perry Ellis, the clothes were all reimagined using the voxelized language of The Sandbox. Think of it as a mini MET exhibit in the metaverse with beautiful images and scenes recreated in voxelized form, says 5th column founder and CEO Akbar Hamid whose creative consultancy designed the event. CFDA 60th anniversary voxelized Tommy Hilfiger NFT by BNV. CFDA/BNV/Tommy Hilfiger The goal, he added, was to engage the existing fashion community but also to reach out to the gaming community and introduce them to these brands. Fun fact: The Spring 2019 Off White dress that features The Sandbox teaser image was later modified for Beyonc to wear for her On The Run Tour 2. All of this shows how web3 technologies can be harnessed to preserve fashion’s heritage, bringing it to life for new generations by speaking to them in their own language, such as Gucci via its own pop-up The Sandbox last month and also by DressX who created digital mash-ups of the fashion archives of LOfficiel magazines earlier this year. For its part, BNV will soon launch a 1×1 package in The Sandbox called Infinite City, offering both quest games and acting as a social hub for all things fashion showcasing recent collaborations with the brand. Close up of Vivienne Tam’s NFT 60th Anniversary CFDA dress by BNV. CFDA/Vivienne Tam/BNV MORE FORBESWhat if your clothes could talk? There’s a Web3 startup for that

