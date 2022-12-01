Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Moments in Boston in Photos





chris jacksonGetty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William are back on American soil eight years after their first visit to the United States. On Nov. 30, the newly minted Welsh touched down in Boston for a three-day trip to the Earthshot Awards Ceremony (it’s taking place on Friday, Dec. 2). Although a royal aide pointed out that the couple did not consider the visit an official royal visit, their itinerary is still packed, with visits throughout the New England state. In typical Kate fashion, the Princess of Wales made all the fashion stops as she and the Prince of Wales continue to carry out several engagements throughout the whirlwind 72-hour. From her sophisticated and polished outfits to her more glamorous evening ensembles, the elegant royal has certainly taken her fashion A game across the pond. Keep scrolling to find out all the details on every outfit Kate wore while visiting Boston with William. Advertising – Continue Reading Below The Princess of Wales braved cold New England weather in head-to-toe brown on a visit to Boston’s east end to see the changing face of Boston’s coastline. She wore a wool coat over what appeared to be a red turtleneck dress and suede boots. She finished her monochromatic look with brown gloves, a matching scarf and delicate gold hoops. Kate kicked off the second day of the trip from Wales to Boston in a pink pussy-bow blouse, which she wore with a brown trouser suit and matching pumps. She completed her outfit with a burgundy Chanel bag and gold hoop earrings. For a Celtics game, the Princess of Wales opted for a vintage Chanel blazer in blue with black trousers and pumps. Kate paired her classic ensemble with affordable jewelry: gold hoop earrings from Shyla London and a gold link chain necklace from . Kate looked stunning in a green Burberry dress as she met Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall to kick off the Earthshot festivities. She paired her look with sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana. Sophie Dweck

Sophie Dweck is Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more.

