Karlie Kloss showcases her lithe physique in a plunging cutout dress as she attends a lunch date in Miami

She is one of the most requested models in the fashion industry.

And Karlie Kloss looked radiant as ever as she attended a Perrier-Jout luncheon at Casa Tua in Miami to celebrate their collaboration with designer Garance Valle.

The beauty, 30, flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she donned a racy cutout dress with black bralet detail.

Stunning: Karlie Kloss looked radiant as ever as she attended a Perrier-Jout luncheon at Casa Tua in Miami to celebrate their collaboration with designer Garance Valle

The outfit featured a peach skirt with a bright yellow embroidered hem while Karlie also sported a pair of black sandals.

Letting her brunette locks fall over her shoulders, the model added pearl earrings to her outfit.

Striking a pose for the camera, Karlie completed her look for the event with a light makeup palette.

It comes after Karlie celebrated her 30th birthday with celebrity pals Irina Shayk, Kate Hudson, Christy Turlington and more at Torrisi’s restaurant in New York in August.

Style: The beauty, 30, flaunted her jaw-dropping figure as she donned a racy cutout dress with black bralet detail

As she prepared to celebrate with her group of A-list friends, all eyes were on the model as she arrived at her fabulous party in a figure-hugging sparkly dress with a plunging V-neck and a pair black high heels.

Karlie looked like the birthday girl as she was placed in the center while her friends gathered tightly around her.

In addition to playfully sticking her tongue out, Karlie also flashed a beaming smile at the photo booth camera.

Impeccable: The garment featured a peach skirt with a bright yellow embroidered hem while Karlie also sported a pair of black sandals

Looking good: Letting her brown locks fall over her shoulders, the model added pearl earrings to her outfit

When her delicious birthday cake was brought out with lit candles, Karlie was captured sharing a tender hug with husband Joshua Kushner, 37.

The businessman previously commemorated the occasion last month with a candid photo of his wife sticking her tongue out and a caption that simply read “30” and a heart-eyes emoji.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Levi, on March 11, 2021. Karlie and Joshua were first linked in 2012 and got engaged in 2018.