13 best Chelsea boots for men 2022, from YSL to Blundstone





I can’t imagine a more versatile boot for traveling than the Chelsea boot. First made in the UK in Victorian times (potentially by Queen Victoria’s own shoemaker), Chelsea boots were originally worn for both riding and walking before the more modern context cool kids who walked the streets of London’s Chelsea district with these on their feet came to this. These are the kind of boots that can take you from casual days to dressier evenings. Because of this, throughout my own travels I often wear Chelsea boots, from the otherworldly terrain of the Atacama Desert to the winding medieval Old Town of Edinburgh, in fact, I wear a pair at the moment. where I type this. And depending on their style (many come with sturdy, durable soles), you can even take some on tougher excursions. Over the past few seasons, designer brands as well as top brands around the world have made them in a variety of styles, giving Chelsea boot lovers even more options. But the shoe’s defining design elements, the elastic side gussets and rear pull tabs, are still intact and make it easy to get through airport security. And for travel enthusiasts, this might be the most important feature. Below are our picks for the best men’s Chelsea boots for every type of trip. Woolrich Chelsea Boots Best overall Soft black calf leather and an EVA XL Extralight outsole ideal for wet and dry surfaces make this the perfect go-with-everything boot. You can dress it up or down. You can bring it on any type of trip and not have to hear about being unprepared. Sizes available: 8-12, including half sizes Features: Water resistant, Vibram outsole, Removable insole Amberjack Chelsea Boot Ideal for day trips Designed in Brooklyn and made in Portugal, these boots are based on an innovative and exclusive technology that offers comfort that will make hiking around the hills of Lisbon easier. High quality leather (super soft buckskin lining), heat activated foam insoles that form around the specific contours of your feet and an engineered support outsole are just a few of the best features. of these boots. Bonus: They come in a variety of easy-to-match leather and suede colors. Sizes available: 7-13, including half sizes Features: Rubber outsole, removable insole, leather lining Yves Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boot Best Madness Boot The authentic rockstar of these boots, which have a more intricately sculpted almond-shaped toe box, is worth every penny. It’s a classic investment piece with just a bit of pizzazz that sets it apart, like the one-inch block heel that will have you feeling like Bowie and moving like Jagger. Sizes available: 6-17, including half sizes Features:Leather outsole, hidden pull tabs, leather lining Florsheim Lodge Chelsea Boot Best budget boot Burnished leather and a sturdy suede panel on the back make it an easy everyday choice, whether you’re commuting to the office, catching a flight, or strolling through a new city. Sizes available: 8 to 11.5, half sizes included Features: Padded footbed, rubber outsole, soft Suedetec lining Boss Lisbon Chelsea Boot Ideal for destination weddings Some might say that shoes without laces, let alone boots, are not suitable for formal occasions. But this smart and stylish Chelsea says otherwise. A cool choice to wear with a suit for any wedding you travel to or take on business trips. Sizes available: 7-12, including half sizes Features:Mixed leather outsole, leather lining Blundstone 510 Chelsea Boot The best for all terrains I’ve seen Blundstones Chelsea boots everywhere while traveling and on social media, including as the footwear of choice for many vineyard and winery workers, which speaks to their durability and stability on wet surfaces and dirt. rugged and uneven farmland. (There’s a special cushion for shock absorption!) Fun bonus: gussets also come in a variety of colors and patterns, like rainbow. Sizes available: 3-14, including half sizes Features:Water resistant leather upper, durable TPU outsole, removable footbed Dr. Martens Chelsea boot in leather with yellow stitching Ideal for casual wear These slightly rugged iconic boots start off a little stiff, but a few wears usually soften the leather to perfection. Apart from dressier occasions, they can be worn just about anywhere. I own these cherry boots and have worn them hiking. I’m not suggesting you do the same, but in a pinch, they’ll do. Sizes available: 6-14, excluding half sizes Features:Air-cushioned soles, Goodyear welted, leather lining Rothys Chelsea Boot Best non-leather option Made from warm, comfy merino wool and the brand’s proprietary yarn from recycled plastic bottles, these super comfy boots (with cleated outsoles for grip) are eco-friendly and can be washed in the wash when worn. need deep cleaning. Sizes available: 7-15, including half sizes Features: Merino wool upper, removable insoles, grippy outsoles John Fluevog’s Friday Boot The best lace-up Chelsea boots If you like the easy slip-on of a Chelsea but prefer the lace-up look, these are the boots for you. Vancouver’s John Fluevog is known for his creative twists on classic footwear, and this hybrid is no different. Sizes available: 4-13, excluding half sizes Features:Water-resistant leather upper, rubber soles made from 70% recycled materials, can be slipped on or laced up Brioni shearling-lined Chelsea boot Ideal for winter The relaxed Vans-like silhouette of these boots is ideal for everyday wear. But thanks to the sheepskin lining, they will withstand the harshest winter days. Make it a staple of the chic après-ski wardrobe in Aspen or Gstaad. Sizes available: 8.5-13 including half sizes Features:Suede upper, sheepskin lining, rubber soles Boot Diemme Balbi Best Waterproof Boot Combining the city vibe of the Chelsea with the outdoor heritage of the duck boot (with its waterproof rubber sole), Italian bootmaker Diemme has created a hybrid shoe ideal for European holidays in town and country. Sizes available: 6-13, excluding half sizes Features:Suede upper, rubber lug soles, leather lining Loewe Chelsea Boot Best Statement Boot Possibly the boots I’m coveting the most this season, these electric blue boots are the type of footwear you’ll want to build a complete outfit with. Chelsea boots are rarely meant to turn heads, but how can they help themselves? Sizes available: 41-45 European, excluding half sizes Features:Leather upper and lining, triple layer rubber wedge sole Oliver Cabell Chelsea Boot Best Minimalist Boot: The combination of the smooth split suede upper and the custom crepe outsole, which provides increased grip, cushioning and shock absorption, makes this the hassle-free boots of your dreams. The shoe is so stylish in black that you can wear it with anything, but I especially like it for cool summer evenings with shorts. Sizes available: 7-13, excluding half sizes Features: Leather lining, removable leather insole, rubber outsole

