Fashion
Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week is back to celebrate Indigenous style
After a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW) is back for its third year, showcasing the works of 32 Indigenous designers at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and the 2SLGBTQ+ Community, Guests Turned Out Monday Night for the Show OpenerRed dress eventwhich saw the first fashion shows of the event.
The work of several designers was featured in shows throughout the week with the final show scheduled for Thursday evening and the closing event scheduled for December 2.
VIFW brings together Indigenous fashion designers from across North America with a mission to “celebrate and make visible Indigenous arts, culture, community and wisdom” and to “facilitate Indigenous-allied relationships through collaboration, l education and representationaccording to its website.
The event, which began in 2017, was founded by Joleen Mitton, of Plains Cree, French and Scottish descent.
Mitton, who grew up in East Vancouver, says there has been a resurgence in Indigenous fashion after the first VIFW in 2017.
“I think it’s much more visible,” Mitton told CBC’s Stephen Quinn on The first edition before opening.
“Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week is the first ever Indigenous fashion week, it’s definitely not the first Indigenous fashion show,” she said. “A lot of people borrow our designs that aren’t indigenous.”
Himikalas Pam Baker, producer of VIFW and founder of clothing brand Touch of Culture/TOC Legends, says the previous years have seen “a lot of people just wanting to know what’s going on.”
“And now that we’re on our third show, there’s great excitement about this show, because we’ve invited designers from all over, we’re saying Turtle Island North America,” said Himikalas Pam Baker, who is Squamish, Kwakiutl, Tlingit and Haida. , said theThe first edition.
“There is an excitement to see and also to be educated about the differences and the creations of all the different designers.”
On the coast9:13What to expect at Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week
‘A protector’ of stories through fashion: designer
Yolonda Skelton, a member of the Gitxsan Nation and founder of clothing brand Sugiit Lukxs Designs, says she uses art and fashion to tell stories.
“A lot of my work comes from traditional stories that my grandmother, aunts and uncles taught me. It’s in our culture,” Skelton said. On the coastguest host Margaret Gallagher.
“I’m kind of like an ambassador and a protector who brings those stories to life so that they’re passed on to the next generation, so a kind of mentorship.
“I think fashion is a sure way,” added Skelton, whose work was featured in one of VIFW’s opening night shows.
“It’s a very expressive and safe way to have a dialogue for reconciliation.”
“Fashion is not for the weak”
VIFW also includes a mentorship program that provides 16 Indigenous youth and adults with eight-week training. The program aims to connect mentees with fashion design and event production mentors in the industry.
MittonhopesVIFW inspires people to enter fashion school.
“Fashion isn’t for the weak, it’s for the strong. And like being able to make money, it’s really hard,” Mitton said.
The first edition6:58Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week kicks off today after a two-year hiatus
“So it’s like if you go to a company, you have to put in your thousand hours.”
Baker adds that there are many parts of the industry to consider.
“There may be a person who is a fantastic seamstress who could work with a design house and gain experience. You also have the coordinators, you also have lighting technicians, you also have music.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/vancouver-indigenous-fashion-week-2022-kicks-off-1.6667438
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Nysa Devgn make her Bollywood debut soon? Kajol reveals | Exclusive
- Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week is back to celebrate Indigenous style
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- Far-right militia leader found guilty of rare US sedition charge – BBC News
- 3.8 earthquake near the San Jacinto fault shakes San Diego County
- Fans turn on West Indies over ‘horrible’ scenes in first Test
- Avatar Innovations targets $3 million in new decarbonization technology fund
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- Pervaiz Elahi assures Imran Khan to dissolve the assembly without delay
- UK banks set new targets to increase working-class senior employment
- Popular Kentucky antihero Cocaine Bear’s exploits to get the Hollywood treatment
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World