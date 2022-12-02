Dress for Success Austin helps female veterans find careers after military service





Female veterans have a head start in finding careers after their service. The Dress for Success Austin The organization recently brought in 18 female veterans to help set them on the path to post-military success. “I love when we serve veterans, it’s so alive, the energy here is electric, we love being here together, the volunteers love it. It’s such a great cause, and we come together to offer them the best possible experience,” said Mia Johns. , executive director of Dress for Success Austin. At Dress for Success Austin, it’s more than just a care day, they also help women network and offer six different workforce programs in Texas. “We love helping female veterans and when they’ve been in the military for so long, it’s important to help them transition from military to civilian life and be job-ready,” said Johns. Desirae Salmo is one of 18 women veterans. She is still an army specialist, but she is also preparing for her life after the army. “It gives me a head start, and it gives me inspiration for workwear, it helps me see myself coming back into the civilian world,” Salmo said. Salmo wants to pursue a career in the healthcare industry and what she learns from the program could make a big difference in achieving that goal. “For me, the military is my first job and the only job I’ve ever had. I joined after high school and don’t have any other experience, but being here is an eye opener for you. other possibilities,” Salmo said. Dress for Success Austin offers this program four times a year, but they also help veterans throughout the year. “They learn so many skills in the military, but they might not know how to put those skills on paper or articulate those skills in an interview and that’s what we do is teach them how to articulate their skills and transfer them to the civilian workplace and make sure they are prepared for their interviews,” Johns said. The Dress for Success Austin program for veterans is carried out in partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission.

