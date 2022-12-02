Fashion
Christine Quinn shows off her toned belly in a neon cut-out dress
Christine Quinn flaunted her toned physique in a vibrant, cut-out ensemble during a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The former Selling Sunset star, 34, showed off her belly in the neon outfit as she posed for some street style snaps on the busy city streets.
The mother-of-one has become more prominent in the fashion industry for her edgy sense of style since stepping out of the Netflix reality series.
Elegant! Christine Quinn, 30, showed off her toned belly wearing a cut-out green dress during a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Wednesday
The star donned a pair of light blue open-toed platform heels which were secured with straps around her ankles.
To accessorize her trendy outfit for the day, the TV personality threw on a pair of oval-shaped gray shades.
She also adorned her neck with a chunky gold chain necklace with a circular embellishment for a flashy touch to the look.
Beautiful: The former Selling Sunset star donned a fitted green dress that showed off her slim and toned physique
Her blonde hair was parted in the middle and flowed effortlessly down her shoulders in sleek waves.
Christine’s makeup was beautifully done, consisting of a coat of black mascara, dark eyeshadow to bring out her eyes, and nude lipstick.
In a recent interview with Seducethe businesswoman said “fashion and beauty have always been my thing”.
Autumn vibes: The TV personality took a few snaps around fresh fall leaves falling from a tree above her
Fashionista: During a recent conversation with Allure, Christine said, “Fashion and beauty have been my thing forever”; seen in November in NYC
“I love the beauty industry because it’s constantly evolving and making people feel like the best versions of themselves,” the glamorous star added.
Christine also commented on her Barbie-inspired fashion sense and aesthetic, explaining, “It’s always a variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it’s a golf Barbie or her Sharon Stone Barbie, whatever it is. Barbie at that time.”
“He just has that flawless aesthetic that I always strive for,” the mother-of-one concluded.
Along with getting more involved in the fashion industry, the beauty recently helped her husband, Christian Richard, launch his own brokerage called RealOpen in April.
Since announcing her official release of Selling Sunset, Jason Oppenheim, the founder of The Oppenheim Group and boss of the show, expressed his feelings about Christine’s departure when speaking to Page 6.
Speaking of the drama surrounding the star on the show, he said, “I think people were tired of seeing this dynamic continue season after season.”
The businessman continued: “It’s not the kind of drama I liked being a professional real estate broker.”
Her twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, who also works at the brokerage, also weighed in on the beauty’s exit.
“It’s our first season without her, and it’s a big loss because she’s made for reality TV,” he recently said. People.“We keep in touch, but not so often. Just mostly on Instagram or a text here and there.
He added that despite leaving, he felt the remaining cast had “stepped up” for season six, “and it ended up being an unexpectedly great season.”
New direction: After leaving Selling Sunset, Christine focused on fashion, while launching the brokerage firm, RealOpen, with her husband, Christian Richard; seen in September in Paris
