When fashion fails, why are we the ones who feel guilty?

These million-dollar luxury companies can afford to restart, or forget, and have already done so. Alexander Wang made his return to the catwalk just a year later meet and apologize to several people who accused him of sexual misconduct. John Galliano has no memory of his racist and anti-Semitic abuse in 2011, and apologized for this behavior. Dolce & Gabbana also released a apology video for the 2018 boycott of the brand by customers in China responding to racist advertising. The Italian pair bounced back after both wearing blackface to a Halloween party, and publicly denounce homosexual parents who can adopt. The list continues. But many still think celebrities can revive a canceled brand. Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker saw the entire ceremony decked out in D&G, despite the brand’s more than impressive resume for a complete cancellation. Is it about forgiving and moving on? Or is ignorance bliss? This week, Kim Kardashian, sister of D&G bride Kourtney, publicly denounced Balenciaga over their publicity, which she said was disgusted and outraged. The famous partnership between the brand and the celebrity has been successful for both parties and in October the brand was one of the first to cut ties with ex-husband Kanye West following his anti-Semitic remarks. But don’t worry, Kardashian doesn’t choose her boycotts haphazardly, as she’s always willing to let them take the necessary steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again, and will re-evaluate her relationship with the brand. If celebrities, who have the social and economic means to completely boycott a brand, can still wear the items, why can’t we? We’re getting PR teams delicately correcting things to turn around learning from mistakes and moving on, and concocting celebrity statements to not necessarily undo them, but just acknowledge their failings. The public, however, cannot release his statement as to why he still wears a canceled mark. Is an Instagram story about the morning walk to work saying “I’m sorry but I didn’t do my laundry and I can’t afford another Balenciaga 500 top that costs the same as my rent” be enough? Quite frankly, no. It all comes down to cancel culture, and we, as the public, can’t afford to re-evaluate our wardrobes every two weeks, depending on which brand is screwed and when. Are we forgetting? Do we throw? We don’t really know. But the call to find some sort of solution is perhaps clearer than you might think: fashion must take hold.

