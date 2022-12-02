Do men finally care about fashion?

The men’s fashion market is experiencing unprecedented growth. We dissect the various influences that shape it today.

Historically, men didn’t care much about fashion. Of course, there are outliers those who saw a Richard Gere dressed in Armani in American Gigolo in 1980 and were inspired to wear sleazy couture, or the raft

men who felt compelled to buy camp collar shirts as a tribute to Jude Laws’ character in The talented Mr Ripley.

Certainly, putting together a three-piece suit with a tie, pocket square and appropriate shoes does not require a minimum of care. But compared to the women’s market, convincing men to buy clothes has always been a bit of a tough sell.

Retailers have even been known to directly target female customers when selling men’s clothing, encouraging them to wear it themselves or buy it for their male companions.

Recently, however, men have been shopping for clothes, shoes and accessories in an unprecedented way: according to Euromonitor International, the menswear market is growing at a rate of 5.8%, outpacing womenswear ( at 5.3%). worth $547.9 billion by 2026.

Such growing demand has seen retailers expand their purchases of menswear and womenswear designers create menswear collections for the first time. Sales of men’s bags are also up, along with men’s jewelry which was valued at $6.5 billion in 2021, up 17% from 2020, according to Euromonitor.

Bulky, genderless fashion from local brand Papa Clothing. Photo / Provided

What persuaded men to trade in their decades-old skinny jeans and ragged trainers for selvedge denim and baggy loafers?

There’s a whole host of reasons perhaps because of the internet and social media, and women are demanding more from their partners, says Luke Crowther, the founder of Edit, a menswear store with three forerunners. physical positions between Auckland and Wellington.

I’ve been doing this for 24 years and I think [the menswear market] has changed enormously. I think men care now, and it’s okay to care. It’s encouraged.

Edit stocks brands from around the world, including minimalist designers Jil Sander and Lemaire, preppy French brand Drole de Monsieur and gorpcore brands specializing in functional outerwear such as CP Company and Arcteryx. Luke says the main change he’s seen is a shift from sneaker culture to tailoring, but not tailoring in the old sense: that new kind of casual, unstructured tailoring.

He cites Los Angeles-based brand Fear of God, which started out designing streetwear but transformed into sporty tailoring after a collaboration with Italian house Zegna in 2020, as one of the leaders of this change.

The gradual loosening of men’s dress codes, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic, has been accompanied by brands creating more thoughtful and relaxed everyday clothing. The likes of Brendon Babenzian, the founder of New York brand Noah and now creative director of menswear J. Crew, whose highly anticipated debut collection for the American institution was filled with Fair Isle sweaters, suede vests and of chinos.

Or Aim Leon Dore, also from New York, whose fusion of activewear, couture and clean workwear garnered the kind of hype Supreme enjoyed in its heyday.

I think it’s a really interesting time for men now because historically casual clothing has been seen as this almost boyish or poorly put together way of dressing, adds Luke. But now, men can be casual yet really sophisticated and stylish, as long as the fabrications and silhouettes are right.

Soft fit at Fear of God. Photo / Provided

Dayne Johnston, who designs menswear for Zambesi and also teaches at AUT University, says there has been a shift in the demographics of those who buy fashion. I’ve noticed that young men have become very conscious of how they look, how they want to present themselves, says Johnston, who is also partly responsible for buying from the international list of retailers, which includes Raf Simons, Dries Van Noten, Rick Owens and Maison Margiela.

When I studied fashion, it was in the 90s. Men’s fashion was not known in this country, and I think there was a little obstacle because we are used to this kind of macho culture in New Zealand. Now when I look at this, the kind of students I teach at AUT, they are very aware of everything and are more open. And I think there’s been a real interest in what’s going on in the world. They feel very connected to the rest of the world and I think they were also encouraged to have individuality.

Another factor contributing to the boom in the menswear market is the proliferation of designers and celebrities pushing the boundaries of what was historically considered menswear and thus catering to a wider audience.

Obvious representatives for this are musician Harry Styles and actor Timothe Chalamet who recently appeared on the red carpet for his upcoming film. bones and all in a bright red halter top by Haider Ackermann as well as designer Thom Browne, who became known for crafting traditional office gray two-piece suits from jackets with pleated skirts.

I think men are exploring what it means to dress as a man, which is quite interesting to watch, especially internationally, says the New Zealand designer and Project track Benjamin Alexander, who launched menswear in 2019 after designing womenswear for five years.

Many male icons today, whether in music, film or the fashion industry, play with these ideas. A man in a suit, or men’s clothing in the traditional sense, is no longer a panacea.

This shift to gender-neutral clothing has been championed internationally by designers Harris Reed, Telfar Clemens and Eckhaus Latta, and locally by Papa Clothings Keva Rands, who creates linen shirts, wide-leg pants and voluminous dresses at worn by any member of the family. .

A silky set coordinated by the New York brand Willy Chavarria. Photo / Provided

In my community, we talk a lot more about queerness and gender than other groups, says Keva. And I guess the queer community is the one pushing those boundaries; they are at the forefront of who can wear a dress and what suits which person to wear it. Kevas designs also serve an audience that has not been satisfied by prevailing western dress codes.

I know it won’t just be women who will be drawn to these styles, because of the peaceful inspiration of those big, beautiful floral dresses you can find in the islands, adds Keva. I feel like a lot of my community is Pasifika as well as a cross between queer and Pasifika and they were really drawn to a subtle bend in our culture.

For a stark example of the changes seen in the menswear market, look at Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, who dons embellished suits and pussy-bow blouses for his red carpet appearances, but whose laid-back look has generally consisted of scruffy skinny jeans and a crew neck. T-shirt.

When he bowed out at the brand’s latest show, held in Puglia in May, he looked a little different: dressed in a baseball cap, a neat plaid overshirt , baggy chinos and colorful sneakers, he looked like he cared.

Or, for a saltier example of the land, look to Six60, which may not necessarily be high-tasting, but perhaps best represents typical New Zealand; the Dunedin five-piece has dressed in a variation of jeans and a t-shirt, on stage and in public appearances, for the past decade.

For their recent promotional material, however, the musicians wear high-waisted pleated pants, casual suits and golf vests. For their next American tour, singer Matiu Walters wears Zambesi.

Recently, we worked with Sarah Murphy, who is Six60’s stylist, adds Johnston. Matiu really fell in love with all the pieces and he looks great and we are proud to be affiliated with the group. Evidence, if any, that interest in menswear has become mainstream.