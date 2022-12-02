Mindy Kaling sizzles in an LBD and leopard print dress while promoting her new book publishing studio

Mindy Kaling looked stunning in a black mini dress and platform heels when she arrived athello americain New York on Thursday.

The Mindy Project star, 43 – who recently showed off her weight loss – wore a fur-trimmed faux leather coat as she arrived at the studios for her appearance on the morning show.

Later, arriving at The View, the star wore the same coat, paired with a busty leopard print maxi dress adorned with a single flower in the middle of her waist and a pair of stiletto heels.

The multi-hyphenated star also took to Instagram to show off her three stunning outfits she wore for her string of show appearances, including The Drew Barrymore.

While showing off her fashion style on the outside, Mindy also took to Twitter to joke with her fans, “Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance, isn’t it?”

For her first look, the Office actress wore a pair of semi-sheer pantyhose under her LBD which was decorated with a white satin bow at the neckline.

For both looks, the designer behind The Sex Lives of College Girls styled her dark tresses into loose waves.

She only donned a pair of simple diamond studs and a stack of silver rings for jewelry.

For makeup, the Indian-American actress sported a smokey eye look paired with deep burgundy lipstick.

Later Thursday, she also appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to also talk about her latest venture starting Mindy’s Book Studio and becoming a book publisher.

The published author herself has spoken of her excitement about adding “book editor” to her resume.

“It’s one of my favorite things I’m working on right now,” the comedian said.

“I grew up, both of my parents worked as children of immigrants, so I was really raised reading books,” she continued. “They were like my babysitters.”

Recently, Kaling partnered with Amazon to launch her own story studio Mindy’s Book Studio.

The star penned two New York Times bestselling memoir Is Everybody Hanging Out Without Me? And why not me ?.

“I like to write and I like to read. It makes me a better writer,” the bestselling author said. “And the mission of Mindy’s Book Studio, which is an imprint of Amazon Publishing, is to really shine a light on emerging women and voices, established voices and women of color.”

The first book the multi-hyphenated star will publish is The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev on December 1.

The book tells the heartfelt story of three generations of Indian women and the juicy and fun events that happen in their lives.

Next year, Mindy’s Book Studio will publish I’ll Stop the World by Lauren Thoman in April 2023.

The mother-of-two told The View hosts: “It was amazing to elevate these young women, especially women of color, into the lead role.”

Kaling also spoke about the show, she is a writer and producer of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

On her inspiration for the show, the star told Good Morning America that it was “definitely not my own college experience.” I should just say it, not that it’s surprising to people.

The writer-actor-producer explained to Elle in 2021, “It’s an amalgamation of a lot of different experiences that me and my co-creator, Justin Noble, have had.”

Both writers graduated from famous institutions and Ivy League schools. Noble attended Yale and Kaling attended Dartmouth.

The screenwriter explained that the teen drama-comedy series “addresses the challenges of being a young woman in college.”

The second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered Nov. 17, streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Earlier this year, the mother-of-two revealed she had managed to lose weight recently by continuing to ‘eat what I like to eat’ – but ‘less’.

“Honestly, I haven’t done anything different,” she said. Weekly entertainment in April.

The Office alumnus said, “I eat what I like to eat. If I do any type of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less.

Mindy, however, adopted a much stricter weight loss diet after welcoming daughter Katherine.

“After I had my daughter, I had to shoot a movie two months later, so I was like, ‘Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I’m gonna eat this for three months,” Mindy told Project Star.

