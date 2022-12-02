Campbells Couture: Why pure fashion does more with less





In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous. Elsa Schiaparelli You may have heard the phrase less is more. Well, in the fashion world, sometimes more is better. Most fashion trends are going to be controversial, and sheer fashion is no exception. Some people like the powerful and bold look it presents, while others argue that it is too outrageous or inappropriate for most events. Actress Florence Poug received major backlash after she wore a hot pink tulle dress to the Valentinos haute couture show in Italy last summer. Not only did the fashion house specifically craft the dress, but it looked fabulous on the red carpet. Fortunately, Pugh had the perfect answer. We were raised to find power in the folds of our bodies. To be strong to be comfortable, Pugh said in a Instagram post. It’s always been my mission in this industry to say f—it and f—that whenever someone expects my body to turn into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive. Pure fashion has been around for decades and has been no less controversial since its initial introduction. The most notable early example would be Marilyn Monroes Rhinestone Sheer Dress by designer Jean Louis. She sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, and the dress was later worn by Kim Kardashian. Many trends go up and down, however, pure fashion has continued from there and into the 21st century. From high fashion to department store, everyone likes to show off a little skin. Notable examples come from celebrities such as Cher, Kate Moss and Rihanna. All of these women looked chic, but still received negative responses from critics. The idea that women can’t show part or even all of their bodies while covered in fabric is just plain sexist. In today’s era, men can walk around without their shirts on and that’s still appropriate. For centuries, women have been taught to cover up in public, especially if their body isn’t perfect. Sheer clothing breaks the cover rule and allows for a little peekaboo without stripping completely. If it gives people confidence and makes them feel sexy, who are we to stop it? One celebrity carrying on the legacy of the naked look is model and author Emily Ratajowski. Whether it’s vibrating a Tory Burch sheer bra on the track or wearing a black backless dress Aya Muse on the red carpet, Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to show off her body. Some may also say that sheer fashion is too much or too edgy for a normal style. These people should also forget that fashion is not meant to be simple or normal. Thus, the excessiveness or scandal of transparent clothes is simply fashionable for couture. The next time you’re looking to spice up your evening attire, try a sheer top with an undergarment or even a sheer dress for a chic night out. Either way, you’ll feel bold, powerful, and confident enough to go naked. Hannah Campbell is a junior journalism student at Ohio University. Please note that the views and opinions of the columnist do not reflect those of The post office. Do you agree? Tell Hannah by tweeting her at @hannahcmpbell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepostathens.com/article/2022/12/opinion-sheer-fashion-florence-pugh-marilyn-monroe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos