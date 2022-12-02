Fashion
13 Best Faux Feather Dresses 2022: Party Edition of GLAMOR
2022 is the holiday season where we add extra to everything. Along with sequined suits and sparkly dresses, feathered dresses are one of the most requested styles of the season. We can see why. The fluffy detail is the perfect accent for any figure, whether it adorns the sleeves, hemlines, collars, or the whole damn dress. Feathers serve as a well-placed highlight, much like actual highlighters brighten your skin or a red lipstick lifts your look.
Karen Millen and Coast have seen searches for feathers increase by 282% (!) in recent months, while Net-A-Porter.com currently have 119 dress options adorned with the fabulous trim Although everything in our edit of the best feather dresses includes fake feathers, not real ones.
Some animal rights activists believe that feathers are just as cruel as fur and exotic skins (which are banned by many major brands), and the high street has been particularly quick to create faux feather options. ASOS have a huge and dazzling range of faux feather dresses this season.
How to style feather dresses? For the holiday season, more is more. Soar to your highest platforms and add sparkling rhinestone jewelry accessories for a disco-inspired outfit. For accessories, you can’t go wrong with a sleek metallic hue or choose a bold color that clashes with your dress. Purple and red, for example, or shocking pink and emerald green are luscious under the lights.
Although if you just want to add a tiny bit of faux feather trim to your outfit, that’s cool. Blazer dress ASOS comes with a small feather trim for a subtle take on the trend, just like Twisted Wunders winter white satin shift dress. For a chic balance between faux feather drama and classic style, a little black dress trimmed with faux feathers is a great option. Vila Faux Feather Trim Chemise gives us 90s supermodel vibes, and that’s always a good thing.
Whether you choose an accent or an entire feather dress (Topshop’s scarlet babydoll if all of our New Year’s dreams come true), you’ll be more than ready to party in style.
Keep scrolling to see the GLAMOR edit of the best faux feather dresses for the 2022 party season.
Metallic jacquard faux feather halter mini dress, 159, NOW 95, Oasis
Cross Back Faux Feather Hem Mini Dress, WAS 129, NOW 65, Oasis
Cutout mini dress with faux feather cuffs, 55, Twisted Wunder at ASOS
Faux Feather Backless Mini Dress – Fuchsia Pink, 65, Amy Lynn at ASOS
Vineet Bahl x Anthropologie Faux Feather Lapel Blazer Dress, 240, Anthropologie
Black mini dress with straps and faux feathers, 40, Vila at New Look
Faux feather mini dress – Red, 65, Topshop at ASOS
Strapless Faux Feather Sequin Evening Dress – Black, 49, Sisters Of The Tribe at ASOS
Feather trim one shoulder embellished mini dress in ivory, 95, ASOS
Feather and sequin mini dress with low back in anthracite, 140, ASOS
Sequin blazer dress with cut out back and feather sleeves – Pink, 130, ASOS
Faux feather trim blazer dress, $65.99, ASOS
Satin slip mini dress with faux feather hem – Lilac, 41.99, Miss Selfridge at ASOS
