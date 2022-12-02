MEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas wraps up successful season with loss to Tulsa

The Georgetown men’s soccer team has shown impressive resilience and growth this season. He reversed an early losing streak in remarkable fashion but couldn’t improve on his success from last season, falling to the University of Tulsa Hurricanes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

On Nov. 20, the Hoyas (12-6-3, 8-1-1 Big East) lost 1-0 to the Hurricanes (10-5-2, 5-3-1 American Athletic Conference), ending their tumultuous season. The Hoyas entered the year with high expectations, struggled to find their bearings in the opening weeks of the season, but finished with impressive wins to claim the Big East regular season title and a bid for the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoyas entered the season class No 2 domestically in the United Soccer Coaches poll after reaching the domestic College Cup semi-finals a year ago. They returned as captains of senior midfielder Aidan Rocha, senior defender Daniel Wu and graduate goalkeeper Ethan Koehler. Head coach Brian Wiese, one of the best coaches in the country, has also brought in a very strong recruiting class, including freshman forward Jacob Murrell, the 2021 Men’s Soccer Player of the Year. -22 Gatorade.

The pieces were there for the Hoyas to challenge for the national title again, so it was disappointing when they only managed one victory in their first seven games. After a 2-0 loss to James Madison University on Sept. 20, the Hoyas’ record was down to 1-4-2 with a tough slate in the Big East.

Wiese saw this match as the worst of the Hoyas’ first fights.

This loss to JMU was truly the low point of the season, Wiese said in a season-ending interview with The Hoya.

At this critical moment, Georgetown found a way to turn the tide. The top executives stepped up, the talented rookies found their stride, and the Hoyas earned three straight wins over Creighton University, Bowling Green State University, and Butler University.

After the loss to James Madison, the Hoyas would not lose for another 11 games.

In a blistering streak to end the regular season, the Hoyas earned four straight shutout wins over conference rivals Seton Hall University, Xavier University, Marquette University and University of Connecticut to secure their fourth consecutive Big East regular season championship.

Rocha said the culture Wiese has built for Georgetown men’s soccer has kept the team energized and motivated even after a weak start to the season.

When you’re compassionate and kind and really care about each other, it becomes a winning mentality very quickly, Rocha told The Hoya.

Georgetown entered the Big East tournament as the top seed, squealing through Butler University 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 10 on two emphatic goals from freshman midfielder Jack Panayotou to advance to the final. In the Big East Championship game, the Hoyas never really got things moving and were shut out 3-0 by Creighton.

The Hoyas’ efforts were enough to earn them a general NCAA Tournament bid, however. In the first round, Georgetown met the Navy Midshipmen, champions of the Patriot League. After a scrappy first half, Murell stepped up, scoring two second-half goals past the Navy goaltender to send the Hoyas to a second-round game with Tulsa.

The Hoyas’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion in Tulsa. The two teams looked even over 90 minutes of regulation play, but a 93rd-minute Hurricanes goal ultimately proved to be the difference.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, many encouraging takeaways define this season. Murrell and Panayotou had outstanding first-year performances, tied for top scorer with seven goals apiece. Junior goaltender Ryan Schewe secured the starting spot for the Hoyas earlier this year and had seven shutouts in 15 appearances.

The future looks incredibly bright for the Hoyas as they return nine of 11 starters from their second-round game with Tulsa next season. They will also bring back their top three scorers in Murrell, Panayotou and junior striker Marlon Tabora, their assists leader in Tabora and their starting keeper, Schewe.

Georgetown will likely enter the national standings next year and look to produce another outstanding season. With the success of Wiese and the men’s program and head coach Dave Nolan on the women’s side, Georgetown is definitely now a soccer school.



