dark academia, fast fashion and you [lifestyle]

The annoying and insistent question that arises with every purchase: what does it mean to be fashionable? This is an unanswerable question, too subjective to even address. Yet a thousand different corners threw a thousand different hats in the ring.

One of the most distinctive features of the style and fashion community of this decade, concentrated in recent years, has been the emergence and explosion of microtrend aesthetics on social media and their influence on the how we see ourselves and dress. Group fashion has always been an indomitable aspect of social presentation, from the early days of Ivy Style in Princeton to the all-low-cut vibes of the early 2000s. But the proliferation of social media, an endless expanse of self-expression without group sociality, broke the universal style and allowed a thousand microtrends and subcultures to take its place. The fashion aesthetic we see today (cottagecore, grandpa-core, TikToks rediscovering the preppy and transmuting it into an old money aesthetic) is directly influenced by social media fads and the discourse that accompanies it; a trend loop through which microtrends originate and feed on themselves before multiplying into various smaller and more specific offshoots.

Take for example dark academia, one of the most popular and enduring microtrends to emerge from social media. Dark University’s premise is simple (as are its followers’ playlists, but you haven’t heard it from me), a retro look based on vintage silhouettes and the aesthetics of college life and academic, especially the mysterious and esoteric avenues of such lifestyles. Think dark, earthy tones and the use of soft colors like brown to create a kind of dress inspired by Victorian and Gothic literature. High-waisted tweed and wool flannel trousers, dark-colored turtlenecks and turtlenecks, button-up shirts under chunky sweaters, tweed and corduroy blazers paired with dark overcoats and retro varsity clothes to emphasize the literary and academic roots are the characteristics of the style. It is primarily a fashion aesthetic that lends itself to vintage clothing and second-hand ownership, a continuation of living history from previous owner to next. But one look at the current state of dark academia and you can see pretty clearly that the desire for a vintage look has been completely overtaken by a desire for cheap, good-looking clothes.

Most of the content produced around the dark college aesthetic is very virulent memes: TikToks showcasing every fashion goal an aesthetic-seeking audience could dream of, carefully crafted Instagram and Reddit posts showcasing how life is in style and how cool they look doing it. But the majority of the style (the aesthetic being dominated by clothing) is visibly cheap, produced by fast fashion companies marketed to a young audience who yearn for the instant gratification of cheap, available clothing. All posturing about aesthetics crumbles when you realize an uncomfortable majority of its followers are flashing their SHEIN cuts and copies of The secret story like their young scholar delving into Thomas Wolfe in the 1930s. A quick quick search of Reddit threads and TikTok comments will show followers of the aesthetic recommending ASOS coats and other cheap alternatives to vintage clothing.

It goes without saying that a rapid and extremely consumable diversion of aesthetics by fast fashion is very dangerous. The desire to dress in a manner complemented and marketed by fast fashion companies has catastrophic consequences for workers who must meet the demands of consumers hungry for cheap and trendy clothing. SHEIN factory workers receive a monthly salary of around $556 with the expectation of making 500 garments a day, not to mention eighteen-hour workdays and draconian penalties for any errors made on the production line.

Beyond the human cost of demand, we need to investigate the environmental damage that fast fashion creates. For example, the demand for cheap cashmere has led to the overgrazing of the Mongolian plains, leaving arid landscapes that cannot sustain vigorous cashmere production for mainly Western consumers. Some herders have been forced to buy grass and feed for their goats to prevent them from starving. The lack of available grass and healthy, sustainable conditions has led to the overall deterioration of cashmere quality over the years and if the demand for fast fashion continues into the foreseeable future. The quality of these garments also leads to pieces that fall apart much faster than quality fashion. With no quality incentive to invest in repairs and the easier option of buying more cheap clothes to replace old damaged one-tab Google Chrome items, fast fashion has led to a glut of clothes occupying landfills and thrift stores, another nail hammered into this climatic coffin.

Some may think that being part of an aesthetic or a movement makes you insensitive to trends and fast fashion. That doesn’t hold up when fast fashion companies are involved in aesthetics, through marketing, and production, at every level from buying to creating a TikTok for your in-between career attempt at influencer. It is important to remember that it is never okay to buy from fast fashion companies, as all major brands and companies are involved in poor labor practices and environmental damage, and there is no there is never an excuse. Even acknowledging that many modern brands engage in unethical labor practices, the sheer volume and shoddy quality of clothing that is produced by fast fashion companies overshadows the impact of many modern brands that people could designate. Even the forefathers of fast fashion in the early 2000s, Zara and H&M, who made a name for themselves with their rapid-fire collectible releases, are eclipsed by modern fast fashion companies, with their amazing ability to analyze, influencing and designing trends and publishing them. walked at breakneck speed.

There is nothing wrong with being part of an aesthetic. In fact, I’d be surprised if anyone was immune to it now that we’re so immersed in popular culture and social media. What is The harm, however, is in adhering to an aesthetic in a way that sustains and sustains the processes of something with such detrimental consequences. There are many useful resources: guides on how to save money, where to buy what item, wardrobe guides, sustainability guides. To ignore all this in favor of an easy solution is to be complicit in the environmental and human cost of fast fashion. It can be an uphill battle at first, but I promise there are always ways to dress the way you want without buying from those killer markets, and damn it, if you’re really desperate, email me email and I’ll do my best to help.

Stay warm, stay comfortable and stop buying crap.