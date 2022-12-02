Jill Bidens’ glittering state dinner dress reignited a first lady tradition





Comment this story Comment It’s just a fact: when the French come over for dinner, you should probably step up the glamour. And when these friends are the first couple in France, one of whom is a real fashion icon, a darling of the Parisian press a little extra sparkle becomes even more imperative. Thursday night, Jill Biden rose to the occasion. When she and President Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for the administration’s first state dinner, they greeted their guests in the crisp December air on the steps of the House. White. The beads on the first lady’s long-sleeved, navy blue, off-the-shoulder column dress shimmered; light danced through the gaps between the multitude of subtle floral appliqués that made up its exterior silhouette. Yes, the first lady found a way to introduce her signature flowers into even the most formal presidential events and dazzle while doing it. But that wasn’t his only big statement of the night. Bidens’ choice as the designer for his inaugural state dinner as first lady Oscar de la Renta also spoke in subtle ways about his relationship not just to fashion but also to tradition. For most of the past few days, perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s Brigitte Macron whose fashion sensibility has won over onlookers. When she arrived Tuesday evening and disembarked at Joint Base Andrews, a french magazine praised her luxurious-looking monochromatic beige ensemble, calling her delicious buttery hue under the tarmac lights bright and downright chic. To visit the grave of Pierre Charles L’Enfant at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Macron wore traditional all black on top, with a long double-breasted overcoat and high-necked blouse, and glamorous on the bottom, with chunky black heels popping out of his signature black cigarette pants. Biden, meanwhile, has remained in her comfort zone for most of this visit: Saluting the Macrons at the White House Thursday in the daytime, she opted for a high-necked coat, heels and gloves all in the same rose-pink hue, wearing a head-to-toe jewel tone as she did for Inauguration Day in 2021. At a private dinner with the Macrons the night before, she wore a coat in dark wool over a modest knee-length dress. By choosing to wear a personalized Oscar de la Renta for Thursday’s state dinner, the first lady not only took rewarding risks (That startling cleavage! The playful tiny cutouts!) but also expressed her commitment to customs and beloved conventions. Oscar de la Renta, who is now under the creative direction of designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, made the custom dress for Biden. (Garcia told The Washington Post over dinner that feeling like herself was important to her.) But the American brand’s namesake has been called America’s first unofficial designer for how many first ladies have worn his work. Jacqueline Kennedy, the first, in the 1960s; Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush followed in his footsteps. De la Renta once slammed Michelle Obama for wearing a European designer (Alexander McQueens Sarah Burton) to a state dinner with China in 2011: My understanding, he says Womens Wear Daily, is that the visit was to promote US-China trade of US products in China and Chinese products in America. Why do you wear European clothes? Some have speculated that the statement was partly born out of a sense of rebuff: Obama had, until then, never worn his creations. (Obama, finally, well into her second term as first lady, wore an Oscar de la Renta cocktail dressweeks before De La Renta died.) Like Obama, Melania Trump wore de la Renta only sparingly. In other words, first ladies wore Oscar de la Renta all the time on official presidential occasions. Bidens’ sparkly dress on Thursday night was therefore not just an elegant fashion choice, but a bold step towards restoring a cherished relationship. And above all, a statement of support for the tradition of American fashion. Robin Givhan contributed to this report. More stories from the Style section See 3 more stories

