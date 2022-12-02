Fashion
All About USMNT Soccer Star Christian Pulisic
Meet the man helping Team USA win the World Cup.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest American men’s soccer talents of all time, Christian Pulisic continues to turn heads as captain of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) following his game victorious against Iran on November 29 in Qatar.
Despite scoring the 1-0 game-winning goal that secured the United States’ place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, Christian collided with the Iranian goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand.
This resulted in a trip to the hospital after the match, during which doctors called his pain a “pelvic bruise”. Despite the injury, the star reassured fans that he will be back for the USA soccer team’s game against the Netherlands on December 3.
While Christian (nicknamed “Captain America”) has undoubtedly proven himself as a valuable player for Team USA, he is a trailblazer for a generation of Americans playing football as a Pennsylvania native who plays at an elite level.
From his rise to stardom to the people who inspired him along the way, here’s everything to know about the soccer star.
His parents also played football
Christian was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania and was introduced to football at a young age. Why? Because he was raised by parents who played the sport themselves at George Mason University in the late 1980s to early 1990s.
Kelley Harlow of the women’s team ended up marrying Mark Pulisic of the men’s team. While Kelley only played at the college level, Mark went on to play professionally for the Harrisburg Heat of the National Professional Soccer League in 1991 before retiring in 1999.
He plays for Premier League club, Chelsea
Christian moved around several times during his childhood, starting his professional career at 16 with German club Borussia Dortmund. Today, Christian plays for Premier League side Chelsea.
He started playing for the English club after his January 2019 transfer from Borussia Dortmund worth $73 milliona decision that made him the most expensive North American player of all time.
Some of Christian club highlights with Chelsea include winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2021, becoming the third USMNT player to score 20 Premier League goals midway through his fourth season, and becoming the first player in the USMNT to appear and win the UEFA Champions League final in the 2020-21 edition, according to the official US Soccer website.
He loves to play chess when he’s not playing soccer.
In addition to football, Christian puts his competitiveness towards another game: chess. While his parents inspired his love for physical play, his grandfather Mark’s father, Mate Pulisic, inspired his love for mental play.
Mark was born on the small Croatian island of Olib and immigrated to New York from what was then Yugoslavia. Not only did he bring a love of football, but also a passion for chess.
“I was nowhere near his level and I wish we had played more, but I’m glad we shared that,” Christian said of playing chess with his grandfather, according to The Athletic. “It’s a memory that is close to my heart.”
When his father died in December 2020, Christian a tattoo of a queen chess piece on his left arm to honor him. The ink he got after winning the Champions League also has his grandfather’s name Mate below the image. (Mate is also Christian’s middle name.) He even has a chess piece on his cleat (pictured above)!
He is a published author
published christian Pulisic: my journey so far, a book that chronicles the rise of his acclaimed football career. From his early days in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to becoming the captain of the U.S. National Team and achieving Champions League glory, Christian talks candidly about his journey to turning his dreams into reality.
He has a sister
Christian has one brother, an older sister named Devyn Pulisic. She is very supportive of her younger brother and can often be seen cheering him on at games. Christian also shares sweet brother-sister photos on his Instagram, showing their close bond.
In August, Devyn gave birth to a baby girl, Avery Joy Sawyermaking Christian an uncle.
