Fashion
Diors Kim Jones enlists Tremaine Emory to create a fall capsule
PARIS Kim Jones will present not one but two novelties Dior collections in Egypt this week.
In addition to the men’s pre-fall line, which is due to be unveiled on Saturday with the pyramids of Giza as a backdrop Near Cairo, the designer will hold a presentation for a guest on Friday of the capsule collection imagined by Tremaine Emory, creative director of sportswear brand Denim Tears and co-founder of the multidisciplinary practice No Vacancy Inn.
No more WWD
The Dior The line of tears will be shown during an event at the Grand Egyptian Museum, the archaeological museum located on the edge of the desert in Giza due to open in 2023. Designed by Heneghan Peng Architects, the imposing building will house artifacts from the Ancient Egypt, including the complete collection of Tutankhamun.
In an exclusive interview with WWD, Emory said the collection would be a tribute to black artists and creatives like writer James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, who were celebrated in Europe in the 1950s even as segregation raged in the United States.
How they romanticized the idea of being treated differently in Paris and in Europe. This romance of being celebrated for who you are, where you’re from, the way you live, the way you dress, your lifestyle and your talents is what we focused on, he wrote. in email responses.
I see a group of black creatives doing the same now, living in places where they can be celebrated for who they are, added the Atlanta-born designer, who earlier this year was named creative director of the cult brand of New York skatewear. Supreme.
Denim Tears, which has collaborated with brands such as Levis, Ugg, Converse and Champion, is known for telling stories about the African diaspora, and promote racial justice and cultural activism through his designs, such as his signature cotton crown motif.
The Tyson Beckford sweater, a reinterpretation of the 1989 Ralph Lauren sweater that replaces the original American flag with the African-American flag created by artist David Hammons, was one of several models of Denim Tears featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Arts recent Costume Institute In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition.
Denim Tears is about the fate and glory of black culture. Each collection varies, sometimes it celebrates Alvin Ailey and great American names, sometimes it talks about slavery. It’s not always negative things that we’ve been through as a people, sometimes it’s positive. It all depends on the story I want to tell, says Emory.
Jones and Emory first met around 2006 and both have gone on to become major figures at the intersection of luxury menswear and streetwear. During his tenure at Louis Vuitton, Jones orchestrated what was considered a watershed moment for the industry by collaborating with Supreme.
After joining Dior in 2018, he initiated a cycle of collaborations with artists and creatives including Daniel Arsham and Kenny Scharf on his main collections. It has since moved to a new mode of partnership by inviting fellow designers to work on smaller pre-collections.
The first was ERL founder Eli Russell Linnetz, who the guest designed a capsule presented in Los Angeles in May. I thought it was nice to work with young designers that I admire and give them the platform through Dior in a different way,” Jones told WWD at the time.
Talking to all the people I know who have been through the pandemic and are independent, that’s been tough, so I thought that was a good way to support people and also understand a little bit about how they work, a he added. It gives us the ability to do something in a different way from our work as Dior.
Jones typically attracts collaborators from his extensive network of friends and creative colleagues. I met Tremaine when he was working in the Marc Jacobs store in New York. He’s so easy, so awesome, I love him, he’s still there and consistent in who he is, he said in a statement.
For Dior Tears, Tremaine went out and did the graphics while we put together some images that we really liked and he did the same. It became a conversation about American sportswear, its roots and its development around the world, he added.
The two met through a mutual friend who worked at Marc Jacobs and who walked the Jones menswear show in New York in February 2007. Like all true friendships, it has grown over the years from simple friendly acquaintances to truly great friends, Emory said.
Although he does not reveal any details of the collection, he said that working with Dior teams and browsing the archives has allowed him to broaden his creative field. I can create anything with so many options of the highest quality, he remarked, praising the attention to detail and high level of craftsmanship of French fashion houses. You should expect a very meaningful collaboration.
The capsule collection lookbook was photographed by London-based photographer Liz Johnson Artur, whose work documents the lives of black people across the African diaspora.
We are working with Dexter Navy in Egypt to capture more footage, Emory said. The photographer and filmmaker, known for his psychedelia-tinged campaigns for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Supreme and Nike, has a special connection to Egypt since his father was born there. Emory, meanwhile, will discover the country.
I haven’t visited, but what I know of it was learned from friends and collaborators like Dexter Navy. He shared so many stories of him shooting there and his father living there, he said.
Emory described the opportunity to showcase the line at the Grand Egyptian Museum as breathtaking, incredible, and said he hoped the collection would further cement the ties between casual and luxury menswear.
I think luxury and sportswear will connect more and more like they should have already, he said. The key is good ideas.
