Fashion
White House State Dinner draws names from arts, fashion and business
Other guests entered through a side entrance, seeming eager to do so. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, followed soon after by Delaware Gov. John Carney at Bidens.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus skimmed the press, stopping only to say that, yes, she had attended a state dinner before and it was all very exciting. Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert said nothing as guests walked through a holiday-decorated White House and boarded wagons down the South Lawn to a heated party tent.
Shoe designer Christian Louboutin wearing a crystal bolo tie said I had no idea how many women might wear his red-soled shoes for the night and wouldn’t venture a guess. Vogue editor Anna Wintour was also among the 338 names on the guest list.
The Biden family also made the cut: adult children, Hunter and Ashley, and sister Valerie Biden.
Others in attendance: Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, actress Jennifer Garner, singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and United States Poet Laureate Ada Limon. Garner was among those who wore velvet, a popular choice on a night when temperatures dipped into the 30s.
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was there, as was House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., who hopes to succeed Pelosi. She secured a place at the head table with the Bidens and the Macrons; McCarthy did not.
When asked how he felt about attending dinner with Hunter Biden, which Republicans want to investigate when they take over the House in January, McCarthy said: I’m having dinner with my mother and I will have a great time.
Other legislators were thrilled to introduce their accompanying family members. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., who wore a one-shoulder royal blue dress and elbow-length black gloves, brought in her niece, Hannah Carter, who told her aunt the case sounded like Bridgerton , referencing the Netflix romance series.
Before dinner, which lasted late, Biden toasted the history that binds us and the values that still bind us, and the future would be forged together. Long live France and God bless America.
Hope you had a great dinner, Macron joked as he opened his reciprocal toast to Dear Joe. The guests, many of whom were supposed to be hungry, laughed.
Tonight, we are not only honored and moved, but we feel the importance of this moment, Macron said. It means a lot to all of us, because it’s our story.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stopped to talk shop ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is seeking re-election. I think it’s going to be a great night for Georgia on Tuesday…just gotta make sure people keep coming.
With the tent ready and the tables set for the big dinner, hostess Jill Biden earlier Thursday took her French counterpart to a language museum to highlight their mutual interest in learning and their growing friendship.
We are friends, Brigitte Macron said as she and Biden shook hands at Planet Word. We are friends, repeated Biden.
The declaration of friendship suited the occasion. A state dinner is a high diplomatic honor, bestowed only by the United States on its closest allies like France, one of the oldest in the Americas.
Guests began arriving at the White House as the sun set, dressed to impress and eager to say they played a small part in history – the first state dinner hosted by the Bidens.
Many business figures were in attendance, including French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault, movie mogul and investor Jeffrey Katzenberg, private equity legend Henry Kravis and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.
The guest list also had a strong presence from major Democratic donors who helped the party do better than expected in the midterm elections. Among them, Katzenberg, a great Hollywood financier; Avram Glazer, who in recent years has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic causes; and Alexander Soros, the son of George Soros and vice president of the Soros Open Society.
Maine lobster poached in butter, beef with shallot marmalade and American cheeses were on the menu at the red-white-blue themed dinner. Dessert was an orange chiffon cake with roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. American sparkling wine will be served for the toasts.
Guests dined on rented crockery because cutlery from the White House china collection cannot be removed from the executive mansion. They were seated at a mix of square and rectangular tables with dark blue silk tablecloths, red candles and arrangements of red, white and blue flowers, including white irises, the official flower of France.
Jon Batiste, a Grammy Award-winning New Orleans native and former bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, provided the after-dinner entertainment.
It’s going to be fire, promised Batiste before his performance.
Before taking the stage, Jill Biden brought in Cris Comerford, the White House executive chef, and Susie Morrison, the White House executive pastry chef, to be recognized for the meal.
The White House hadn’t hosted a state dinner since September 2019, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a damper on gatherings of large numbers of people.
But the fun is back at the White House.
Thursday’s dinner followed the wedding of Bidens’ granddaughter last month on the South Lawn with 250 guests. And tens of thousands of people will pass through the White House this month, including tourists and other guests at nearly a month of holiday functions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/01/lifestyle/white-house-state-dinner-draws-names-arts-fashion-biz/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- White House State Dinner draws names from arts, fashion and business
- Review | An action hero
- Volleyball sweeps ball record in NCAA first round
- Analysis: Donald Trump’s classic legal strategy of delay and embezzlement is out of steam
- The head of the International Drug Trafficking Organization pleads guilty to the cocaine-trafficking conspiracy | OPA
- Spotlight: Lower Colombia entertainment listings
- Google reports Android’s memory safety vulnerabilities decrease as Rust usage increases
- Hundreds of Indigenous artists and Hollywood stars urge Biden to release Leonard Peltier
- Diors Kim Jones enlists Tremaine Emory to create a fall capsule
- Simultaneous election is not an easy task!
- Lue happy with President’s Trophy Tourney
- Google hasn’t deleted users’ abortion-related data despite promises after abortion