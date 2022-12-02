White House State Dinner draws names from arts, fashion and business

Other guests entered through a side entrance, seeming eager to do so. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, followed soon after by Delaware Gov. John Carney at Bidens.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus skimmed the press, stopping only to say that, yes, she had attended a state dinner before and it was all very exciting. Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert said nothing as guests walked through a holiday-decorated White House and boarded wagons down the South Lawn to a heated party tent.

Comedian Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert arrive for the White House State Dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday in Washington, DC. Nathan Howard/Getty

Shoe designer Christian Louboutin wearing a crystal bolo tie said I had no idea how many women might wear his red-soled shoes for the night and wouldn’t venture a guess. Vogue editor Anna Wintour was also among the 338 names on the guest list.

The Biden family also made the cut: adult children, Hunter and Ashley, and sister Valerie Biden.

Others in attendance: Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, actress Jennifer Garner, singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and United States Poet Laureate Ada Limon. Garner was among those who wore velvet, a popular choice on a night when temperatures dipped into the 30s.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive for a State Dinner with France, at the White House in Washington on Thursday. TJ KIRKPATRICK/NOW

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was there, as was House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., who hopes to succeed Pelosi. She secured a place at the head table with the Bidens and the Macrons; McCarthy did not.

When asked how he felt about attending dinner with Hunter Biden, which Republicans want to investigate when they take over the House in January, McCarthy said: I’m having dinner with my mother and I will have a great time.

Other legislators were thrilled to introduce their accompanying family members. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., who wore a one-shoulder royal blue dress and elbow-length black gloves, brought in her niece, Hannah Carter, who told her aunt the case sounded like Bridgerton , referencing the Netflix romance series.

Before dinner, which lasted late, Biden toasted the history that binds us and the values ​​that still bind us, and the future would be forged together. Long live France and God bless America.

Hope you had a great dinner, Macron joked as he opened his reciprocal toast to Dear Joe. The guests, many of whom were supposed to be hungry, laughed.

Tonight, we are not only honored and moved, but we feel the importance of this moment, Macron said. It means a lot to all of us, because it’s our story.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stopped to talk shop ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is seeking re-election. I think it’s going to be a great night for Georgia on Tuesday…just gotta make sure people keep coming.

With the tent ready and the tables set for the big dinner, hostess Jill Biden earlier Thursday took her French counterpart to a language museum to highlight their mutual interest in learning and their growing friendship.

We are friends, Brigitte Macron said as she and Biden shook hands at Planet Word. We are friends, repeated Biden.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House State Dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday in Washington, DC. Nathan Howard/Getty

The declaration of friendship suited the occasion. A state dinner is a high diplomatic honor, bestowed only by the United States on its closest allies like France, one of the oldest in the Americas.

Guests began arriving at the White House as the sun set, dressed to impress and eager to say they played a small part in history – the first state dinner hosted by the Bidens.

Many business figures were in attendance, including French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault, movie mogul and investor Jeffrey Katzenberg, private equity legend Henry Kravis and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

The guest list also had a strong presence from major Democratic donors who helped the party do better than expected in the midterm elections. Among them, Katzenberg, a great Hollywood financier; Avram Glazer, who in recent years has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic causes; and Alexander Soros, the son of George Soros and vice president of the Soros Open Society.

Maine lobster poached in butter, beef with shallot marmalade and American cheeses were on the menu at the red-white-blue themed dinner. Dessert was an orange chiffon cake with roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. American sparkling wine will be served for the toasts.

Musician Jon Batiste arrives with his wife Suleika Jaouad and family members for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Guests dined on rented crockery because cutlery from the White House china collection cannot be removed from the executive mansion. They were seated at a mix of square and rectangular tables with dark blue silk tablecloths, red candles and arrangements of red, white and blue flowers, including white irises, the official flower of France.

Jon Batiste, a Grammy Award-winning New Orleans native and former bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, provided the after-dinner entertainment.

It’s going to be fire, promised Batiste before his performance.

Before taking the stage, Jill Biden brought in Cris Comerford, the White House executive chef, and Susie Morrison, the White House executive pastry chef, to be recognized for the meal.

The White House hadn’t hosted a state dinner since September 2019, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a damper on gatherings of large numbers of people.

But the fun is back at the White House.

Thursday’s dinner followed the wedding of Bidens’ granddaughter last month on the South Lawn with 250 guests. And tens of thousands of people will pass through the White House this month, including tourists and other guests at nearly a month of holiday functions.