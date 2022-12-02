Kate Middleton switches from Burberry to Chanel for Boston Celtics game





Kate Middleton is taking over Boston in style. The Princess of Wales wowed in two high-end designer outfits on the first night of her Earthshot Prize visit to the United States with Prince William, swapping a custom Burberry check dress and Alexander McQueen coat for a blazer Vintage Chanel to watch the Boston Celtics play yesterday. Middleton, 40, arrived at Boston’s City Hall Plaza in a bespoke green coat by Alexander McQueen with a festive green tartan dress by Burberry underneath. Interestingly, the princess has only worn the British brand once, after sporting a beige Burberry trench coat in 2011. Her long-sleeved midi dress featured ruched details at the waist and a Christmas-appropriate green, red, blue and white plaid print. Yesterday was Saint Andrew’s Day in Scotland, a good reason to wear a tartan look. The Princess of Wales looked festive in a Burberry check dress yesterday. Getty Images Middleton wore a pair of baroque pearl earrings from Shyla London ($88) and coordinating green accessories, adding a handbag by blackberry ($1,035) and adding a pair of forest suede heels. After meeting Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and her family, Prince William, 40, made a few remarks to the huge crowd gathered to welcome Welsh people to America before the couple set off for a fun night watching the Celtics play the Miami Heat. The Princess swapped her Burberry and McQueen for vintage Chanel to attend the basketball game, wearing the same blue tweed blazer she wore at London’s Olympic Park in October. Adding skinny black pants and black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi ($775) To her look, Middleton coordinated with her hubby, who wore a blue blazer with a denim shirt unbuttoned to show chest hair as they cheered on the Celtics. The royal seemed to be having fun at last night’s game. WireImage The royal debuted some new gold jewelry, wearing another pair of Shyla London earrings, the brand’s ‘Biaritz Squiggle’. golden hoop style ($90) and choosing a fat Laura Lombardi chain necklace ($158). Earlier in the afternoon, the royals arrived at Logan International Airport wearing matching work clothes, Middleton wearing an Alexander McQueen pantsuit and turtleneck as well as earrings sapphire and diamond earrings of Princess Diana. The fashion fun continues today as the Welsh visit a climate change lab and youth charity, their three-day visit culminating with the Earthshot Prize Awards tomorrow evening. The Prince and Princess of Wales were shown on the Jumbotron to cheers from fans. Getty Images

