



The Kohl Center was the loudest in months last Tuesday as the University of Wisconsin basketball team took on Wake Forest in the final installment of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Unfortunately for the red and white faithful, the cheers didn’t bounce off the pitch as the final half expired, but rather a deflated sense of bewilderment. Wisconsin’s loss to Wake Forest was technically their second, having lost to Kansas last week, but the more recent loss felt more authentic. The Badgers lost in somewhat unusual fashion, dropping out of the game due to shooting outside of offense and a shortfall on the defensive side. Men’s basketball: Wisconsin set to defend Big Ten title in 2022-23 seasonThe University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s basketball team was recently chosen to finish ninth in the Big Ten preseason poll. Train Lily… While the Badgers have faced highly skilled offensive teams this season, Steve Forbes’ movement offense has had the highest scoring of any opponent. What hurt the Badgers was Wake Forest’s second, Tyree Appleby, who scored 32 dots. Appleby is an incredibly gifted offensive player and his numbers show the issues the Badgers can have against the pick-and-roll when initiated by high-speed guards. Appleby’s attacking play was highlighted by his ability to force switches and float the ball to his bigs in the pick-and-roll. The active nature of this offense revealed fouling and depth issues with the Badgers, as Jordan Davis and Connor Essegian were forced to play reduced minutes. Back when the two, the powerful defensive Davis and the talented offensive Essegian, were off the field, the Badgers looked slightly out of whack with rotations, playing out of their usual order. Even with those fetid troubles and defensive imperfections, the ACC-Big Ten Challenge was not without its bright spots, seeing several players have both season and career results. Notably, sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn played a stellar game, scoring six three-pointers on his way to a career high of 23 dots. Even with this high output, there were times when timing and past success seemed to lock onto the Hepburn, leading to unusual quick shots outside of offense. Junior center Steven Crowl also had a career-defining game. Soft-spoken Crowl arrived on Tuesday with a fire under him that fans haven’t witnessed since high school. A center, before doubted not having strong enough framework, initiated contact and worked with bigger ACC men. Additionally, Crowl could be seen leading the attack from the high post, a role that complements his elite stint. Ultimately, Crowl still needs to be completely polished, still struggling to hit shots close to the edge, but he took a big step on Tuesday. I just knew I had to help these two guys [Hepburn and Wahl] and all of my other teammates,” Crowl said. [Be]because we put a lot of pressure on Tyler and Chucky the last two games to score the ball. Men’s basketball: Badgers survive second half against Green Bay, beat Phoenix 56-45With 13:13 to spare in the second half of Wisconsin’s third regular season competition, head coach Greg Gard called a Lily… Although adversity is hard on any team, losing early in the season before the conference game has always paid off as teams learn from such losses. In the case of Tuesday night’s game, Wisconsin faced a very efficient and offensively talented team, similar to those they will face in conference play. A loss like Tuesday’s has the potential to act as a touchstone going forward as the Badgers head for a very talented Big Ten.

