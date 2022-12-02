Fashion
29 of the best vintage fashion moments of the year
This year, vintage fashion has taken center stage on red carpets and in celebrity paparazzi snaps. Whether they’re attending a major event or not, Hollywood A-listers have made archival fashion thoroughly modern, proving that a well-cut design can stand the test of time.
A few stars made vintage design their 2022 signature. Two Zendaya standouts were the black Valentino strapless dress she wore to the Emmys, and the sculptural Bob Mackie strapless dress in black and teak (from Fall 1998) that she wore to a Time 100 Gala. Model Bella Hadid is also a notorious fan of the pre-loved fashion (she’s been known to browse Depop, after all). At the Cannes Film Festival, she wore a white Gucci column dress from the Tom Ford era with a hip cutout and a sparkling Chanel dress from the fall of 1986. What do Zendaya and Hadid have in common? They were both styled by Law Roach, who has an eye for throwback finds. It doesn’t matter if it was made in 1920 or 2020, a great dress is a great dress, Roach said vogue last month.
Some other celebrities have dedicated themselves to a particular vintage label. Kylie Jenner, for her part, was obsessed with the Mugler archives this year. At the opening of a Mugler retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum last month, she wore a strapless black dress from the designers’ Fall 1995 collection, complete with a dramatic headpiece and opera gloves. Over the summer, meanwhile, sister Kim Kardashian went through a brief Dolce & Gabbana era. While in Italy for Kourtney’s wedding, when most of the Kardashian family sported the label, Kim dove into the two designers’ back catalog for bodycon dresses and jumpsuits.
Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo are just a few other notable stars who have appropriated pre-loved clothes. Below, scroll for 29 other top vintage fashion moments from this year.
